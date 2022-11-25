MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the season known for giving thanks and giving back, an organization based in Memphis called "PowerPeoples" is doing just that. The group aims to empower the community through self-development — feeding the needy through an initiative they call "Campaign 100." Giving 100 homeless people a good meal and warm clothing is the aim of an event lasting until 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Morris Park (747 Poplar Ave).

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO