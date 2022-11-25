Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
Memphis Union Mission accepting Christmas box donations for men’s shelter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for ways to spread holiday cheer to the less fortunate this season?. The Memphis Union Mission Opportunity Center (men’s emergency shelter) is accepting Christmas shoeboxes. The presents will be passed out to the men around Christmas time, according to a Facebook post from the...
localmemphis.com
'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
localmemphis.com
'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
localmemphis.com
'Campaign 100' | 'PowerPeoples' working to empower community through self-development
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the season known for giving thanks and giving back, an organization based in Memphis called "PowerPeoples" is doing just that. The group aims to empower the community through self-development — feeding the needy through an initiative they call "Campaign 100." Giving 100 homeless people a good meal and warm clothing is the aim of an event lasting until 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Morris Park (747 Poplar Ave).
localmemphis.com
Tanya and Jerry Smith share their journey as entrepreneurs navigating an inflated economy
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Near-record-high inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season for both shoppers and some businesses. Still, for some entrepreneurs, there is major growth. Mississippi-based owner Tanya Smith and her husband Jerry Smith expanded from an online-only business that started during the height of...
desotocountynews.com
Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family
Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
localmemphis.com
What to do to prevent being the victim of Porch Pirates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cyber Monday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. According to the National Retail Federation, almost 64 million are planning to take advantage of the online deals. With the rise of online shopping, some people are worried that their purchases won't make it...
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
localmemphis.com
Family of killed 16 year old say she lived a life loving others
BATESVILLE, Miss — Takiyah Nelson, a 16 year old lost to gun violence just days after her 16th birthday. Her family is now speaking with ABC24 about her life and legacy. They say she led a life of love and happiness. “My baby 16 years old, she wouldn’t harm...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
tri-statedefender.com
Historic Collins Chapel thankful for ‘monumental’ preservation awards
Grants totaling $548,000 recently were awarded to historic Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African-American congregation established in Memphis. The money came from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program Historic Preservation Fund. “I became Collins Chapel pastor four years ago,” said Elder Bethel Harris. “So, I did...
Couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster when car burglarized, cash stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting Memphis for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars...
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
