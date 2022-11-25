Fielding Yost Sabotaged Ohio State in 1922, the Buckeyes Are an Elite Team and Zach Harrison is Playing His Best Football in Year Four

Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
ESPN College GameDay's Desmond Howard Says if Michigan Wins The Game Ohio State "May Go Over There to FOX and Snatch Urban Meyer"
Desmond Howard is at it again. On Saturday's broadcast of College GameDay on ESPN, the former Michigan wide receiver and current college football analyst took yet another shot at the second-ranked Buckeyes, specifically head coach Ryan Day. "When you put so much effort, so much attention, there's so much at...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again
If Ohio State doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, Saturday’s loss to Michigan may have been C.J. Stroud’s final act as a Buckeye. When Stroud was asked during Saturday’s postgame press conference if he would play in a non-playoff bowl game, Stroud said he would have to think about that.
Eleven Warriors
That Team Up North Is Now In Control of the Rivalry, As Michigan Dominates Ohio State And Has the Last Laugh in Columbus
This past weekend can be summarized in two tweets. Let's (try our very best to) have a good Monday, shall we?... Ehhhhhhhh, who am I kidding? This Monday is going to blow and we know it. Get through it the best you can. IN THE BLOOD. The Ohio State vs....
Eleven Warriors
Maurice Clarett to Be Featured on ESPN’s College GameDay Before The Game
Maurice Clarett's life has been full of hardship and suffering, but it has also been full of reflection and redemption. On Saturday, almost nine years after ESPN Films produced and released the 30 for 30 “Youngstown Boys” that detailed Clarett's struggles, the former Ohio State running back will be profiled on College GameDay in a feature called "No Days Wasted" that will explain how he overcame them.
Eleven Warriors
13 NFL Teams Will Have Scouts Attending Ohio State vs. Michigan
13 NFL teams will have scouts inside the Shoe for The Game. Per the press box seating chart for Saturday’s game, the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will each have two representatives inside the Shoe to watch Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan while the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will each have one.
Eleven Warriors
Eleven Warriors Roundtable:
Michigan Versus Ohio State. Ryan Day Versus Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 versus No. 3 in the CFP standings. Good versus evil. Revenge. I don't need to tell you what tomorrow means for anyone who gives a damn about the greatest rivalry in sports. You already know. That's why you're here.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker A.J. Hawk to Be the Guest Picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday
Former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk will be the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. The announcement came via a video from first-year GameDay host Pat McAfee, who frequently shares a stage with Hawk on The Pat McAfee Show, a daily sports talk show that broadcasts from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Eleven Warriors
Lee Corso Picks Ohio State Over Michigan in The Game, Dons Brutus Headgear for 37th Time in the History of ESPN's College GameDay
Ohio State will win The Game. That's what Lee Corso thinks, at least. Ahead of the Buckeyes battle with the Wolverines, the ESPN College GameDay co-host donned the Brutus headgear for the 37th time since the college football pregame started in 1996. Ohio State is favored to beat Michigan in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan
College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Play Against Ohio State, Per Reports
Blake Corum is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to break the news, and several news outlets on the Michigan football beat later confirmed the news. Thamel reported that his sources believe the Michigan running back will likely not be 100% for the contest. However, Corum will be monitored by the Wolverines' medical and training staff in warmups and is expected to suit up and play in The Game.
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
Junior guard Mark Sears made seven 3-pointers in a 24-point performance to lead Alabama to an upset win over No. 1 North Carolina in quadruple overtime in the third-place game at the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Falls to Fifth in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls
After its home loss to Michigan, Ohio State fell in both major college football polls. The Buckeyes' 45-23 defeat at the hands of the Wolverines sent them tumbling to No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls. In the AP Top 25 Poll, Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan to Wear All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State in The Game on Saturday
Michigan will wear its all-white uniforms against Ohio State on Saturday, a combination that hasn't provided fortune for the team in The Game. The Wolverines have sported white jerseys, white pants and white accessories against Ohio State three times in the history of the rivalry, in 1974, 2016 and 2018. In each instance, the Buckeyes came out on top. Still, Jim Harbaugh and his players chose to wear the uniforms in the 118th meeting between the teams this weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 RB Boo Carter Will Visit Ohio State for the Michigan Game and Austin Alexander Hopes to Continue to Build Relationship with OSU
Hope all of you had a happy Thanksgiving and are at least mostly recovered from any food comas you may have slipped into. Of course, we are less than 24 hours from The Game, and there’s a host of premier visitors expected to be in attendance and no shortage of recruiting storylines surrounding the weekend. On Thursday, we learned another name of note in the 2024 class will be in attendance in four-star Tennessee running back Boo Carter.
