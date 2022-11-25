ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fielding Yost Sabotaged Ohio State in 1922, the Buckeyes Are an Elite Team and Zach Harrison is Playing His Best Football in Year Four

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

Maurice Clarett to Be Featured on ESPN’s College GameDay Before The Game

Maurice Clarett's life has been full of hardship and suffering, but it has also been full of reflection and redemption. On Saturday, almost nine years after ESPN Films produced and released the 30 for 30 “Youngstown Boys” that detailed Clarett's struggles, the former Ohio State running back will be profiled on College GameDay in a feature called "No Days Wasted" that will explain how he overcame them.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

13 NFL Teams Will Have Scouts Attending Ohio State vs. Michigan

13 NFL teams will have scouts inside the Shoe for The Game. Per the press box seating chart for Saturday’s game, the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will each have two representatives inside the Shoe to watch Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan while the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will each have one.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eleven Warriors Roundtable:

Michigan Versus Ohio State. Ryan Day Versus Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 versus No. 3 in the CFP standings. Good versus evil. Revenge. I don't need to tell you what tomorrow means for anyone who gives a damn about the greatest rivalry in sports. You already know. That's why you're here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan

College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Play Against Ohio State, Per Reports

Blake Corum is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to break the news, and several news outlets on the Michigan football beat later confirmed the news. Thamel reported that his sources believe the Michigan running back will likely not be 100% for the contest. However, Corum will be monitored by the Wolverines' medical and training staff in warmups and is expected to suit up and play in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan to Wear All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State in The Game on Saturday

Michigan will wear its all-white uniforms against Ohio State on Saturday, a combination that hasn't provided fortune for the team in The Game. The Wolverines have sported white jerseys, white pants and white accessories against Ohio State three times in the history of the rivalry, in 1974, 2016 and 2018. In each instance, the Buckeyes came out on top. Still, Jim Harbaugh and his players chose to wear the uniforms in the 118th meeting between the teams this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 RB Boo Carter Will Visit Ohio State for the Michigan Game and Austin Alexander Hopes to Continue to Build Relationship with OSU

Hope all of you had a happy Thanksgiving and are at least mostly recovered from any food comas you may have slipped into. Of course, we are less than 24 hours from The Game, and there’s a host of premier visitors expected to be in attendance and no shortage of recruiting storylines surrounding the weekend. On Thursday, we learned another name of note in the 2024 class will be in attendance in four-star Tennessee running back Boo Carter.
COLUMBUS, OH

