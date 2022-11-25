Fielding Yost Sabotaged Ohio State in 1922, the Buckeyes Are an Elite Team and Zach Harrison is Playing His Best Football in Year Four

Hope all of you had a happy Thanksgiving and are at least mostly recovered from any food comas you may have slipped into. Of course, we are less than 24 hours from The Game, and there’s a host of premier visitors expected to be in attendance and no shortage of recruiting storylines surrounding the weekend. On Thursday, we learned another name of note in the 2024 class will be in attendance in four-star Tennessee running back Boo Carter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO