Read full article on original website
Related
I Almost Couldn't Believe My Eyes When I Read These 19 "Nightmare Customer" Stories, Like Is Anyone OK??
"She took the pickles off and threw them at my face, demanding a new burger...the kitchen remade her order... She then opened the new burger and asked where the pickles were. I kid you not."
People Are Sharing Their Automatic Deal Breakers (No Matter How "Perfect" The Person Is), And It's Actually Super Eye-Opening
"Referring to their ex-girlfriends as 'psycho' or 'crazy.'"
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0