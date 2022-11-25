Cardi B has been feeling “hopeless” trying to make her husband, Offset, happy in the weeks following Takeoff’s death. The “WAP” rapper said she and the Migos hitmaker have been trying to live their lives “normally” – but have struggled to cope with their actual feelings. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told “The Neighborhood Talk,” adding, “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf–kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ “We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued....

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO