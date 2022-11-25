Read full article on original website
Cardi B ‘hopeless’ trying to make Offset ‘happy’ after Takeoff’s death
Cardi B has been feeling “hopeless” trying to make her husband, Offset, happy in the weeks following Takeoff’s death. The “WAP” rapper said she and the Migos hitmaker have been trying to live their lives “normally” – but have struggled to cope with their actual feelings. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told “The Neighborhood Talk,” adding, “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf–kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ “We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued....
guitar.com
David Gilmour returns in feature appearance on Donovan’s track Rock Me
Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has returned in a feature spot on Donovan’s track Rock Me from his upcoming album Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions. The clips from the album can now be streamed via the Celtic rocker’s website, including Rock Me and the album’s closing song Lover O’ Lover, which Gilmour also had a hand in making. The album “celebrates Donovan’s Gaelic roots music” and also features a cast of collaborators including Sharon Shannon, Nigel Kennedy and Noel Bridgeman, among others.
guitar.com
Zayn Malik covers Angel to commemorate Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix after releasing a cover of Angel to celebrate the late guitarist’s 80th birthday. The cover was released today (25 November), using Hendrix’s original guitar part, with Malik’s new vocals laid over the top. The original track was released posthumously in 1971 on the album The Cry of Love, after the guitarist’s premature death at 27 in 1970. It was entirely written and self-produced by Hendrix.
guitar.com
Japanese hardcore punk legends Gauze break up after 41 years
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze have announced their breakup after 41 years together. The group, which first formed in Tokyo in 1981 with vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin before later adding drummer Hiko in 1989, announced the band’s breakup in a Twitter post that reads; “Ever since I became a member, I decided that if even one person leaves the group, it will be disbanded. Postscript: The last T-shirt sale will be held at Koenji Record Shop Base.”
guitar.com
Dua Lipa hints at Mick Jagger collaboration with studio photo
Pop star Dua Lipa has seemingly teased a collaboration with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger for her upcoming third studio album. The singer, who is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2020 hit record Future Nostalgia, posted a picture of herself and Jagger relaxing in the studio with the caption “sweeeet weeeek”. While the two appear to have been working together in the studio for a while, no further details about the track have been released at this time.
guitar.com
Bob Dylan blames vertigo and COVID protocols for autopen fiasco: “Using a machine was an error in judgment”
Bob Dylan has come forward following the outcry for his use of an autopen on 900 ‘signed’ copies of his new book and recent artwork prints. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dylan explained that a combination of circumstances had prevented him from actually signing the works. “…in 2019 I had a bad case of vertigo and it continued into the pandemic years,” he wrote, adding that he required a crew of five to enable signing sessions.
guitar.com
How to sound good when recording direct at home
Recording yourself at home is increasingly common and accessible to guitar and bass players. It’s popular with musicians wanting to record while writing and using digital tones via native plugins or emulator hardware by the likes of Kemper, AxeFx, and Helix. You might also choose to save some money on studio time and record yourself at home for a mix engineer to re-amp later.
