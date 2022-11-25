ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
Illinois State Police update Clear and Present Danger Rules for Firearms Restraining Order

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is increasing public safety by providing updates to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The updated rule, which allows for broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports, was proposed in the wake of the July 4, 2022 shooting in Highland Park. Clear and Present Danger reporting is a mechanism upon which authorities may revoke or deny a FOID for an individual who poses a serious threat. Prior to July, rules required a subject’s clear and present danger had to be “impending,” or “imminent.” The new rule defines Clear and Present Danger as simply requiring “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior.” Another tool is the Firearms Restraining Order, which allows law enforcement officers and family members to obtain a court order restricting an individual who is at risk of harming themselves or others from access to firearms, while respecting the individual’s constitutional rights and providing a procedure for challenging the Order.
Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate

A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
Illinois veterans seeking better jobs

(The Center Square) – Most Illinois veterans are currently working, but some say they need careers, not just paychecks. As of October 2022, the unemployment rate among military veterans is 2.7%, the lowest that has ever been recorded. Compare that with the general population, where the unemployment rate is at 4.7%.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
William Davis

Researchers at the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Examining the Use of Cannabis for Ovarian Cancer

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Dr. Dale Buchanan has been interested in the potential of cannabis to cure cancer. He is a founding member of the Cannabis Science Center at SIU researcher and also a professor of physiology at the institution.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $400 coming your way from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Hunters harvest 52,354 deer in 1st weekend of firearm hunting

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release. Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks […]
