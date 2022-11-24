ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
CHARLESTON, TN
waewradio.com

County Mayor Foster Gives Update On Old Courthouse Repairs

In his November meeting notes on the County Commission, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster provided an update on repairs being made to the Old Courthouse Courtroom. A water leak led to the discovery of structural damage in the large courtroom, rendering the original 1905 section of the building dangerous and resulting in the need to close that section to the public until further notice.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
CALHOUN, TN
police1.com

Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County

Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust on Thanksgiving Day in Warren County

On Thanksgiving Day personnel with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office executed a narcotic search warrant at the home of Troy V. Rigsby. The man lives in the Campaign area Warren County. During the search a large quantity of methamphetamine was located along with...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its drug division took Robert Carper Jr. into custody on Wednesday, Nov....
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

