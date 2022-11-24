Read full article on original website
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
County Mayor Foster Gives Update On Old Courthouse Repairs
In his November meeting notes on the County Commission, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster provided an update on repairs being made to the Old Courthouse Courtroom. A water leak led to the discovery of structural damage in the large courtroom, rendering the original 1905 section of the building dangerous and resulting in the need to close that section to the public until further notice.
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County
Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County fire
Four people, including an infant, were injured when their camper caught fire Saturday in Tallassee, Tennessee.
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
Drug Bust on Thanksgiving Day in Warren County
On Thanksgiving Day personnel with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office executed a narcotic search warrant at the home of Troy V. Rigsby. The man lives in the Campaign area Warren County. During the search a large quantity of methamphetamine was located along with...
‘We know that he’s with God’ Family mourning loss after remains identified as missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of questions remain unanswered for an East Tennessee family. Just last week, remains found in Monroe County were indentified as a beloved father and brother who had been missing for several years. Harmony Garcia told WATE that she knows her brother is in a...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
Sweetwater man killed, another injured after rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Loudon County, THP says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn — One person died and another was injured after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. THP said a van ran off the interstate...
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its drug division took Robert Carper Jr. into custody on Wednesday, Nov....
