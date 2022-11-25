ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU

Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Kirby Smart reacts to LSU coming off of a loss, Georgia having a bull's eye this season

Kirby Smart on Sunday evening commented on his team’s upcoming matchup with LSU and its mindset going into the SEC Championship Game. Smart was asked about the Kentucky game, a game in which the Wildcats gave the Bulldogs a run for their money for a while. The Wildcats were coming off a disappointing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores when they held the Bulldogs to just 16 points.
LSU's magical regular season ends with a dud in loss to Texas A&M: 'We were off today'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.
LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse out against Texas A&M

LSU senior defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse will not play against Texas A&M. Senior safety Jay Ward was seen in pre-game warmups practicing at the corner position, moving redshirt freshman safety Sage Ryan to nickel. Bernard-Converse has played in 11 games this season, starting eight of them. The transfer from Oklahoma...
Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game

LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
What you need to know about LSU's opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason Top 25 after hauling in what was the best recruiting class in modern football history. Equipped with seven of the nation’s 34 five-star recruits, including A&M's first five-star quarterback since 2015 in Connor Weigman, the Aggies had high expectations.
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M

The Tigers enter their matchup against Texas A&M looking to replicate the same success they have had in conference play as they close out the season. As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a talented SEC squad on the road will be a huge test in the regular season finale.
Smiley: It's like baseball, only funnier

I'm getting so many hilarious stories about boys and girls playing T-ball that I'm beginning to suspect parents and grandparents enjoy that particular sport more than the kids who play it. Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "Just before my son Ryan was 5 years old, I registered him with...
