Mastercard: Black Friday Spending Up 12% Despite Inflation
In spite of inflation, American consumers spent the day of Thanksgiving shopping — both online and off — and dining out, leading to double-digit sales growth. That’s according to Mastercard’s SpendingPulse report for Black Friday. Issued on Saturday (Nov. 26), it showed increases in spending across non-automotive categories: retail sales on Friday (Nov. 25) rose 12% year-over-year, the report found, with in-store sales increasing 12% and eCommerce sales seeing a growth of 14%.
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. In 2003, Rick Wartzman was overseeing the business section of the Los Angeles Times when his team produced a Pulitzer Prize-winning series of stories detailing how Walmart became the largest company in the world — and how its rise relied on low wages for its workers and those of its suppliers. Those stories helped to solidify a widespread perception of Walmart as an exploitative force in the global economy.
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Kohl's (KSS) is bordering on irrelevancy, and it may stay that way for years to come, warned one veteran retail analyst. "Kohl's is a business whose time has passed," Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They were the rising star all through the '80s, '90s, and into 2000, and at that point in time they wound up with 1,150 stores in a space that probably only needed 750. and they have been mature and struggling ever since."
Starbucks is closing the store in Seattle where employees were the first to vote to form a union in the chain's home city.
Crimped Consumers Tap Their Inner Pilgrim to Fight Inflation
The bird’s likely a bit smaller. The pies, store bought. The sides? Maybe potluck — and your aunt’s trial-and-error adventures in cranberry sauce are known for being both an error and a trial. Thursday’s a day of thanks, and yes, it’s a day of gathering. But as...
Poultry Prices Drop Just as People Have Thanksgiving Dinner
After weeks of news about the cost of Thanksgiving foods going up (as much as 73% for turkey and 20% for potatoes), there is some good news regarding several poultry meats -- just as many people are sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner. Months of soaring prices saw a slight course...
Terry Lundgren, TJL Advisors CEO and former Macy’s CEO, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the state of the U.S. consumer on Black Friday. Lundgren explains why he thinks retailers will finish 2022 with record sales and why Black Friday has been less of a "frenzy" in recent years. "As the online business became a greater percent, there's less of that urgency," Lundgren tells CNBC.
