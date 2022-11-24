Read full article on original website
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
waewradio.com
County Mayor Foster Gives Update On Old Courthouse Repairs
In his November meeting notes on the County Commission, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster provided an update on repairs being made to the Old Courthouse Courtroom. A water leak led to the discovery of structural damage in the large courtroom, rendering the original 1905 section of the building dangerous and resulting in the need to close that section to the public until further notice.
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
indherald.com
Wildfires are burning in Scott County, but relief is on the way
As wildfires burn in Scott County amid ongoing dry weather, a turn to wetter weather appears to be on the horizon. According to the TN Division of Forestry, there are two wildfires burning in Scott County as of Friday morning. A 100-acre fire off Smokey Creek Road near Smokey Junction is 50% contained, and a 150-acre fire in the mountains between Smokey Junction and Brimstone is also 50% contained.
smithcountyinsider.com
Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County
Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
police1.com
Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths In One Week
In a week’s time, Cumberland County recorded two more deaths from COVID-19. The county’s death toll rose to 343 on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Positive cases went up by 41 for a total of 18,856 since pandemic reporting began. Statewide, 59 people died from coronavirus over a 7-day...
Drug Bust on Thanksgiving Day in Warren County
On Thanksgiving Day personnel with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office executed a narcotic search warrant at the home of Troy V. Rigsby. The man lives in the Campaign area Warren County. During the search a large quantity of methamphetamine was located along with...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
wvlt.tv
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In October of 2019, Harmony Garcia reported her brother missing in Monroe County. On Halloween of this year, the sheriffs office announced they found human remains after a hunter came across them in the woods. Those remains were identified as Luke Michael Butler, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
Sweetwater man killed, another injured after rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Loudon County, THP says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn — One person died and another was injured after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. THP said a van ran off the interstate...
WATE
‘We know that he’s with God’ Family mourning loss after remains identified as missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of questions remain unanswered for an East Tennessee family. Just last week, remains found in Monroe County were indentified as a beloved father and brother who had been missing for several years. Harmony Garcia told WATE that she knows her brother is in a...
WKRN
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its drug division took Robert Carper Jr. into custody on Wednesday, Nov....
