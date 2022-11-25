ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

LG Chem to build $3.2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Clarksville

By Julia Hunter
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

LG Chem, a South Korea-based chemical company, announced plans Monday to bring a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Clarksville, Tennessee.

The facility will be the largest of its kind in the United States and represents the single-largest foreign investment in Tennessee’s history. It is expected to create 860 new jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Construction is slated to begin in early 2023 at the 420-acre Allensworth Farm on Charles Bell Road and International Park Road in northeast Montgomery County — approximately 5 miles from Christian County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs8MA_0jNCkV4S00
(Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council map)

According to LG Chem, it chose the location “due to its proximity to key customers, ease of transporting raw materials and active cooperation of the state and local governments.” The company noted it envisions the site being “the supply chain hub where material and recycling partners work together to supply global customers.”

The plant is expected to begin production in the second half of 2025 and produce roughly 120,000 tons of cathode material annually by 2027. That’s enough to power batteries in 1.2 million EVs with a range of 310 miles per charge.

LG Chem is the third EV battery factory announced for Clarksville in recent years.

Hopkinsville facility

This week’s Clarksville announcement comes on the heels of Massachusetts-based Ascend Elements’ groundbreaking in Hopkinsville at the site of what will be the company’s largest EV battery recycling and manufacturing facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RXdE_0jNCkV4S00
Rendering of Apex 1, the Ascend Elements electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant that is under construction in Hopkinsville. (Ascend Elements illustration)

The $1 billion Hopkinsville plant — located on a 140-acre parcel in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park II — was announced in August. It will be the largest-ever economic development project in Western Kentucky and is projected to create approximately 400 jobs.

The plant, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will house the company’s innovative Hydro-to-Cathode process, a closed-loop direct precursor synthesis manufacturing system that generates no toxic waste and minimal carbon emissions. It will produce enough recycled battery precursor and sustainable cathode active materials to equip up to 250,000 EVs annually.

The company’s Covington, Georgia, facility, which currently processes “end-of-life” batteries, will eventually feed the Hopkinsville site. Ascend Elements expects to recycle more than 150,000 metric tons of lithium-ion batteries per year globally by 2026.

Growing demand for electric vehicle batteries

The EV battery industry is growing rapidly as Americans buy battery-powered cars at a record pace. According to data from Cox Automotive, EV sales jumped 70% in the first nine months of the year.

But the materials needed to produce EV batteries are hard to come by.

According to the Natural Resouces Defense Council, 50% of global lithium and cobalt reserves are in Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively. The processing of these minerals and subsequent manufacturing of EV battery cells is also concentrated largely outside of the United States.

With the demand for the critical minerals needed to produce EV batteries is expected to grow sevenfold by 2030, the U.S. is working to stimulate its mineral production and recycling capacity — two factors experts say are key to transitioning to electric cars.

These efforts have been bolstered by incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act and the earlier Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which aim to resolve supply chain issues and address climate change by increasing the accessibility of EVs.

Among provisions included in the legislation was $2.8 billion in funding for EV battery manufacturers. Grants were distributed to 12 recipients, including Ascend Elements, which received $480 million to help develop its Hopkinsville site — elevating the local investment from $310 million to $1 billion.

Microvast, another Clarksville-based EV manufacturer, also was among the grant recipients announced in October. The company received $200 million to build a second facility in Clarksville.

Julia Hunter

Julia Hunter is the engagement editor for Hoptown Chronicle. Reach her at julia@hoptownchronicle.org.

Comments / 3

Related
WKRN News 2

LG Chem to build cathode plant in Clarksville

A plan to invest nearly $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, supporting the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the country, was announced Monday. The project is also expected to bring 860 jobs with it to Montgomery County.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown

Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022

Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
BENTON, KY
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy