Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
dallasexpress.com
Record Slowdown in DFW Home Sales
After an impressive price surge over the pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth’s housing market is increasingly facing stronger headwinds threatening to slow its pace. While prices remain higher than a year ago, they are beginning to fall, and so are the number of sales in the market. The median home price...
Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
dallasexpress.com
Local Restaurant Explores Its Heritage
North Texas is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This is understood well by one restaurateur whose establishment sits atop a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards. She is always glad to share her heritage over a meal while searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
These are the best Dallas coffee shops to get your caffeine fix during the holidays: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas, Texas is filled with so many of the world’s best, but maybe you don’t think the Big D is known for coffee, like the likes of Seattle or New York even. Well, now that we’ve got your mind thinking, you need to put...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Sees High Flu Activity
With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
CandysDirt.com
Château-Inspired Manor in Denton’s Lakeview Ranch
As you climb the steps to 1500 Lakeview Boulevard, the château-inspired manor is reminiscent of an Old World castle with its blue stone exterior, keystone-arched entryway and ornate crest perched atop the tower-like structure. Adjacent to a greenbelt, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 4,598-sq.-ft. home will have you in disbelief that you are in Denton, Texas.
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District Continues
The Dallas Central Appraisal District says it does not know when its website will come back online after a ransomware attack.Photo byRoonz NL/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Central Appraisal District was a victim of a recent ransomware attack earlier this month. The impact of the cyberattack has entered its third week as the DCAD website is still offline. NBC 5 reports that DCAD's Cheryl Jordan said IT employees are working hard to rebuild databases and get the website functional again. They are also trying to deal with the bad actors as they have locked them down. NBC 5 reports that the offline DCAD website has now been redirecting to the state-mandated landing page that counties are required to link to when setting the tax rate.
Fort Worth Weekly
Send in the Goons
Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
Comments / 0