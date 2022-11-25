Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has shown the Premier League exactly what they're missing with a World Cup 2022 goal to bring Serbia into the lead from behind against Cameroon. The Lazio man has been linked with the likes of Manchester United for years now and was the man in the right place at the right time towards the end of the first half. Serbia found themselves a goal behind, too, and only fought their way back into the contest towards the end of the half.

1 HOUR AGO