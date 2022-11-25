ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quiz! Can you name every Frenchman to score at a World Cup since 1998?

They flocked to Russia for the 21st World Cup four years ago, with Les Bleus taking the crown… but who actually scored?. You have 10 minutes to guess 52 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it. THEN...
Quiz! Can you name every player featured in Pele's FIFA 100 list?

The famously prolific Brazilian picked his favourite footballers of all time in 2004 – legends features but some eyebrows were raised…. 12 minutes on the clock, 125 players to guess - that's 123 male players and two female. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and...
Watch: Vincent Aboubakar scores outrageous lob for Cameroon

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar has turned the game on its head at World Cup 2022 against Serbia with an audacious lob. The captain of the Indomitable Lions was brought on with the game at 3-1 – and surely thought that he was offside when he ran beyond the Serbian defence and attempted the cheekiest of lobs. The goal stood, however – and before Aboubakar repeated the trick.
Watch: Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drives effort from outside the area to give Serbia a 2-1 lead

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has shown the Premier League exactly what they're missing with a World Cup 2022 goal to bring Serbia into the lead from behind against Cameroon. The Lazio man has been linked with the likes of Manchester United for years now and was the man in the right place at the right time towards the end of the first half. Serbia found themselves a goal behind, too, and only fought their way back into the contest towards the end of the half.
How to watch free Portugal vs Uruguay live stream, plus match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022

Portugal vs Uruguay live stream and match preview, Monday 28 November, 7pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

