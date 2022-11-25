Read full article on original website
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match at the World Cup, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and...
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politcally charged World Cup match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.
Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite
Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar...
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
Crowds of people set cars on fire and smashed windows with bricks in Brussels and Rotterdam after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in shocking World Cup upset
Police detained dozens on Sunday, as riots erupted in the streets of Brussels following Belgium's defeat to Morocco in the World Cup.
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Ecuador frets over Valencia ahead of Senegal at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals so there's no understating how worried his country is after he was carried off the field on a stretcher against the Netherlands . Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker's troublesome knees are OK for a decisive final group match against Senegal on Tuesday. He hurt his right knee against the Netherlands after spraining his left knee in the first game against Qatar. ...
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
Germany has been charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. ...
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
Brazil without Neymar as Portugal target World Cup last 16
Brazil must do without injured star forward Neymar against Switzerland at the World Cup on Monday as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into the last 16 in Qatar. Brazil kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Serbia in Group G but Neymar limped off with a sprained ankle.
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
