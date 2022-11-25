Read full article on original website
Millions of customers pass through Starbucks every single day. According to USA Today, the famed coffee purveyor serves about 4 million beverages daily, from simple brewed coffee to a wide range of handcrafted beverages and iced tea crafted by baristas. With so many devoted customers, it would stand to reason that Starbucks hacks — aka tips and tricks to customize and optimize the menu — are easy enough to come by.
Bagels might truly be one of the world's best culinary inventions. Perfectly pillowy yet crisp, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a soft interior, the bagel's perfectly circular, lightweight shape also makes it a stellar on-the-go handheld option. It's also an amazing vehicle for a slew of spreads besides cream cheese, an ideal sandwich bread, and so much more. An optimal way to start the day — or, really, to be enjoyed at any point throughout the day, bagels are a top-tier, A+ bread option that have a cult following that borders on fervent.
Aldi has been serving budget-motivated customers since the Albrecht family "founded the world's first discount grocery store" in Germany in 1961. Sixteen years later, the chain made its way stateside, opening a store in Iowa, the first of its now 2,000 U.S. locations. Aldi is appreciated for its eccentric, ever-evolving product line. It is not however, known for its aesthetics. That's intentional: Aldi's self-described "no-frills" shopping experience is part of what makes it so affordable.
Potbelly is a fast-casual sandwich chain serving up comforting toasted sandwiches. While it's first and foremost a sandwich shop, the chain knows that no meal is complete without dessert. Potbelly serves up some truly decadent desserts, and no, none of it involves dessert sandwiches. The Potbelly dessert menu features milkshakes made with hand-scooped ice cream. The four flavors are chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and Oreo, which are made with real cookies.
As a consumer, one of the most frustrating things that can happen is falling in love with a product you can only get from one brand and then finding out it has been discontinued. Well, that was just the experience of shoppers who adore the Trader Joe's baked lemon ricotta cheese, a seasonal product that had customers head-over-heels last year. However, in an exciting turn of events, TJ's fan @traderjoeslist announced on Instagram that the fan favorite has made a triumphant return to stores — news that brought about tons of praise from fans.
The first Jack in the Box restaurant was opened in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California. At that time, the chain sold hamburgers for around 18 cents and featured its iconic mascot, a clown popping out from a jack-in-the-box toy. The chain quickly grew and now has around 2,200 locations throughout the United States and Guam, with about 500 million customers each year, per Jack in the Box. With a majority of its locations open 18 to 24 hours and a unique menu with mix-and-match options, Jack in the Box values convenience, creativity, and cravings.
Nothing warms you up from the tip of your toes to the top of your head faster than a hot meal. And, if legions of mothers everywhere are to be believed, absolutely no dish sticks to the ribs better than a bowl of homemade beans. So if you need to increase your core temperature and fill up a large hollow spot in your tummy, it would seem that a tasty bowl of your favorite baked beans recipe could do the trick.
If you ever wind up in New York City, you'll have no problem finding food vendors, high-end stores, and hotels. You will, however, have a difficult time locating a place to use the restroom without making a purchase. "Try to find city-built public toilets in New York City, they're virtually non-existent," American Restroom Association president Steve Soifer said to The Guardian. He noted, "The only places you can go are public libraries or museums. They have to keep the bathrooms open for the public. Everything else is hit-or-miss." This problem is definitely not exclusive to the city; according to QS Supplies, the states in America with the least amount of public restrooms are Mississippi and Louisiana, which both have only one restroom per 100,000 people.
Pleasantly fragrant and packed with medicinal benefits, lavender has become a popular ingredient the world loves to infuse into candles, beauty products, cleaning agents, and calming teas. Chefs and restaurants will even mix lavender into various dishes and bakes to balance out the flavors or use it as a garnish to give a meal a little pop of color, according to MasterClass. People can't seem to get enough of this purple wonder plant, and now you can enjoy it in the form of an elegant cocktail.
When the weather cools down, we don't just change out our wardrobe — we usually reshuffle the foods we're eating, too. But while some folks are dreaming about the perfect slice of pumpkin pie at Thanskgiving, or the luxurious bottle of Champagne they've been saving to pop on New Year's Eve, others know that some of the best culinary delights of the season come with Hanukkah. From freshly made sufganiyot to perfectly tender brisket and buttery, fluffy loaves of challah, this Jewish holiday produces some of the tastiest and most comforting celebration foods of the year. But one dish you definitely can't do without during this time of year, whether or not you celebrate Hanukkah, is latkes. Crispy potato pancakes are a true crowd-pleaser, and whether you serve them with applesauce or sour cream, for many families they're a true holiday staple, and a tasty way to use up a winter root vegetable.
New Orleans is widely regarded as one of the best food cities in the United States, and if you've visited the southern city before, you probably know why. There's tons of mouthwatering grub to chow down on when you're in the Big Easy, like crawfish, po' boys, gumbo, and etouffee, and when you've got a hankering for something sweet, locals and visitors alike will probably point you in the direction of a 24-hour coffee shop for beignets.
