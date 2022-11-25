When the weather cools down, we don't just change out our wardrobe — we usually reshuffle the foods we're eating, too. But while some folks are dreaming about the perfect slice of pumpkin pie at Thanskgiving, or the luxurious bottle of Champagne they've been saving to pop on New Year's Eve, others know that some of the best culinary delights of the season come with Hanukkah. From freshly made sufganiyot to perfectly tender brisket and buttery, fluffy loaves of challah, this Jewish holiday produces some of the tastiest and most comforting celebration foods of the year. But one dish you definitely can't do without during this time of year, whether or not you celebrate Hanukkah, is latkes. Crispy potato pancakes are a true crowd-pleaser, and whether you serve them with applesauce or sour cream, for many families they're a true holiday staple, and a tasty way to use up a winter root vegetable.

