There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
Cult of Mac
SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store
In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
Gizmodo
Google's Accidentally Refunding Some Customers for Stadia Pro
Google started issuing refunds for games and in-game purchases earlier this month, and it’s been messy—look at some of the comments in this 9to5Google article. Over on Reddit, some folks have noticed receiving refunds from Google for Stadia Pro, even after the company said it wouldn’t issue them.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Android Authority
How to make photos private on Facebook
Facebook naturally encourages sharing. After all, that’s the whole point of a social network. But there will be times when you will want photos to remain private from people you don’t know that well or do not know at all. This could be your boss, a potential employer who will be interviewing you, or even just random strangers and trolls on the internet. Here’s how to change the privacy settings to make photos private on Facebook. We’ll also cover how to change the privacy settings for Facebook albums.
Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature
Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
Engadget
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
Gmail's new update means your search results will be more relevant
Google announced a bunch of updates that should yield contextual search results in Gmail and make it easier to share files in a Meet call.
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Carl Pei signs off on Elon Musk making an Android phone competitor
Would you want Elon to make an alternative to current smartphones with a new operating system?
pocketnow.com
iPhone 14 Plus: one month later - Apple's Bigger Picture? (video)
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. This is the iPhone 14 Plus, what Apple calls the Bigger version of the 14, and what I'm gonna call the iPhone that's made me the most torn when it comes to picking a daily driver.
How to enable dark mode for all websites in Google Chrome
Google Chrome has a built-in dark mode, but it only works with websites that have a dedicated dark mode toggle. But there's an easy fix to render all websites in dark mode, and it works on Android as well as Windows.
itechpost.com
Google Launches Emergency Chrome Zero-Day Patch Update
Google has released a new emergency update for the Google Chrome web browser's desktop version to address the eight zero-day issue exploited in an attack this year. According to Forbes, the issue affected Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linx, and Android devices, which is why the update was immediately rolled out to protect users' browsers.
TechCrunch
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1) updated with improved experimental AirPods support
Nothing has started distributing Nothing OS 1.1.7, less than a month after the company released the last update for the Phone (1). As always, Nothing has upgraded the Nothing Phone (1) to a new Android security update. Unusually, Nothing claims to have upgraded the Phone (1) to ‘October / November Security Patch’, rather than one or the other.
Android Authority
How to tell if you're being tracked by an Apple AirTag
How to tell if someone is tracking you with a hidden AirTag. The AirTag is one of Apple’s greatest accessories and can be used to keep track of everything from your keys to your wallet. In fact, the AirTag is so small that it can keep track of everything – and therein lies the problem. As with all nice things in life, the AirTag is being exploited by not-so-nice people to stalk and track unsuspecting people. AirTags are slipped into pockets or attached to the undersides of cars. The cheapness of the AirTags makes them disposable and easy to obtain. So how can you tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag? Here’s how to preempt someone turning up at your doorstep uninvited and unannounced.
nftplazas.com
The Home Depot Files for Web3 Trademarks
There could be another household name readying itself in the emerging world of Web3. The Home Depot has filed for 24 Web3 trademarks covering its name, logo, and brands, according to a tweet by trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis. The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Nov 17, 2022.
