ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
makeuseof.com

What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
Cult of Mac

SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store

In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
Gizmodo

Google's Accidentally Refunding Some Customers for Stadia Pro

Google started issuing refunds for games and in-game purchases earlier this month, and it’s been messy—look at some of the comments in this 9to5Google article. Over on Reddit, some folks have noticed receiving refunds from Google for Stadia Pro, even after the company said it wouldn’t issue them.
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Android Authority

How to make photos private on Facebook

Facebook naturally encourages sharing. After all, that’s the whole point of a social network. But there will be times when you will want photos to remain private from people you don’t know that well or do not know at all. This could be your boss, a potential employer who will be interviewing you, or even just random strangers and trolls on the internet. Here’s how to change the privacy settings to make photos private on Facebook. We’ll also cover how to change the privacy settings for Facebook albums.
TheStreet

Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature

Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
Engadget

Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search

There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
pocketnow.com

iPhone 14 Plus: one month later - Apple's Bigger Picture? (video)

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. This is the iPhone 14 Plus, what Apple calls the Bigger version of the 14, and what I'm gonna call the iPhone that's made me the most torn when it comes to picking a daily driver.
itechpost.com

Google Launches Emergency Chrome Zero-Day Patch Update

Google has released a new emergency update for the Google Chrome web browser's desktop version to address the eight zero-day issue exploited in an attack this year. According to Forbes, the issue affected Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linx, and Android devices, which is why the update was immediately rolled out to protect users' browsers.
TechCrunch

TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize

The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
notebookcheck.net

Nothing Phone (1) updated with improved experimental AirPods support

Nothing has started distributing Nothing OS 1.1.7, less than a month after the company released the last update for the Phone (1). As always, Nothing has upgraded the Nothing Phone (1) to a new Android security update. Unusually, Nothing claims to have upgraded the Phone (1) to ‘October / November Security Patch’, rather than one or the other.
Android Authority

How to tell if you're being tracked by an Apple AirTag

How to tell if someone is tracking you with a hidden AirTag. The AirTag is one of Apple’s greatest accessories and can be used to keep track of everything from your keys to your wallet. In fact, the AirTag is so small that it can keep track of everything – and therein lies the problem. As with all nice things in life, the AirTag is being exploited by not-so-nice people to stalk and track unsuspecting people. AirTags are slipped into pockets or attached to the undersides of cars. The cheapness of the AirTags makes them disposable and easy to obtain. So how can you tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag? Here’s how to preempt someone turning up at your doorstep uninvited and unannounced.
nftplazas.com

The Home Depot Files for Web3 Trademarks

There could be another household name readying itself in the emerging world of Web3. The Home Depot has filed for 24 Web3 trademarks covering its name, logo, and brands, according to a tweet by trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis. The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Nov 17, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy