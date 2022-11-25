ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Loran Smith: Rivalry Week brings joy for Georgia football's dominance of Georgia Tech

By Loran Smith
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJx0c_0jNCk1v900

This is the week for rivalry games in college football although the landscape has changed in recent years with all the conference realignment that has taken place.

For years, I had the good fortune to attend a few celebrated rivalry games that were annual fixtures on the fall calendar: Oklahoma-Nebraska which no longer exists, Minnesota-Iowa , Army-Navy , Texas-Texas A&M , Clemson-South Carolina , Harvard-Yale , and of course, Georgia-Georgia Tech .

To make it to the aforementioned games, the schedule had to take place on a date other than Saturday after Thanksgiving when the Bulldogs played the Yellow Jackets .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eckdZ_0jNCk1v900

Never did make it to the Iron Bowl in Birmingham which in some years was played on Friday after the holiday. That was a missed opportunity. My guess is that the Texas-Texas A&M game will make a comeback when the Longhorns join the Southeastern Conference in a couple of years. Such comebacks elsewhere are very unlikely for the most part.

Remembering Vince Dooley: Details on the Celebration of Life ceremony for former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley

More Loran Smith: Reminiscing on a life well-lived with my friend Vince Dooley

There is little chance that M issouri-Kansas will return to the annual schedule. Same with Oklahoma and Nebraska.

I enjoyed the rivalry games at other campuses which brought about a feel-good situation because I am all for tradition. It was intriguing to drive from Omaha to Lincoln, Nebraska; to see the prairie, the cornfields, and the windmills.

There is nothing quite like taking the “T” over to Cambridge for a Harvard-Yale game. The history of this rivalry is downright inspiring. Arriving in Boston on Thursday and enjoying the best of Bean Town—the bars, restaurants and history—followed by a walk through the campus on the eve of the game made me feel patriotic.

Seeing Minnesota and Iowa play resulted when the late Hayden Fry was coach of the Hawkeye’s. He arranged for me to go pheasant hunting with his equipment manager who generously outfitted me in the Hawkeyes traditional colors—gold and black. That kept me warm, but I felt out of place.

Thanksgiving: Spirt of giving displayed by Jonas Jennings influenced by his mom

Georgia football: Five things to know about Georgia-Georgia Tech in Saturday football rivalry game in Athens

The intensity of the Texas-Texas A&M game in Austin was made more impactful when I was able to spend time the day before the game with Darrell Royal, the longtime coach of the Longhorns.

I have seen every Georgia-Georgia Tech game since 1956 as the drought was about to be broken. That frustrating streak was coming to an end as I was arriving on campus.

The breaking of the streak on Grant Field in 1957 will always be a memorable flashback for me. I had gotten to know several of the Bulldog players including Theron Sapp, the unforgettable hero of the game. He scored the only touchdown of the day. Talk about storming the field, no constituency has ever been so moved like Georgia fans that day. A sea of red formed the entire length of the field.

Little did anyone know that that day forward, Georgia would dominate the ancient series like it has never been dominated before. There have been two seven-year streaks brought about by the men in Red and Black. Vince Dooley had a 19-6 record in his time at Georgia which brought balance to the series as Tech was playing as an Independent before joining the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mark Richt’s record of 13-2 is the best, percentagewise, of any coach who has coached in the series, ten seasons or more.

When Tech resigned from the conference in 1964, the rivalry lost some of its edge, but it still is an important game on the schedule. I have had some older friends who would rather beat the Jackets than any team on the schedule.

Since Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, the longest win streak for Tech has been three games, and the Bulldogs hold a sensational lead in the series, 44-14.

Somewhere, my friend “Kid” Terrell is smiling.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Loran Smith: Rivalry Week brings joy for Georgia football's dominance of Georgia Tech

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

The regular season has come to a close, and for the 2nd year in a row Georgia is 12-0. The Dawgs haven’t lost a regular season game since playing Florida on Nov. 7, 2020. That’s 27 wins. Counting postseason games, the Dawgs are 30-1 in their past 31 contests.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia coach Kirby Smart turns attention towards SEC Championship Game against LSU

Georgia wrapped up its 2022 regular season with a comfortable, 37-14, win against rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are 24-0 in their last two regular seasons, and now turn their attention to a fifth SEC Championship appearance since 2017, which was coach Kirby Smart’s second year. A scorching-hot LSU team awaits in Atlanta, led by first-year coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Georgia HC Kirby Smart honors coach Vince Dooley the right way

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is a hardnose football coach, but what he did to honor the late Vince Dooley shows you what kind of person he truly is. Smart showed up for his post-game press conference in a button-down shirt, a Georgia tie and a black sweater — the same outfit Dooley was known for during his coaching tenure.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU stumbles at Texas A&M

ATHENS —The SEC Championship Game lost some luster with LSU’s loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station. Number-one ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will play the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to win what would be its first SEC championship since 2017.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WJHL

Bucs go cold in second half, fall to Georgia in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (WJHL) – In a game of momentum-swinging runs, the Bulldogs had the final one, as 12-straight second-half points helped the home team past ETSU, 62-47. Georgia started Sunday afternoon’s tilt with a 9-1 advantage, only to see the Bucs score the next 12 points. Jade Seymour scored a tough bucket in the paint […]
ATHENS, GA
Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
MADISON, WI
bulldawgillustrated.com

Vince Dooley: A Great and Humble Human Being!

It was the winter of 1963 and the University of Georgia was shopping for a new head football coach. Things hadn’t gone so peachy for the Bulldogs in the three previous seasons. After Wally Butts had guided Georgia to four SEC championships, a national championship (1942), an undefeated season (1946) and six bowl appearances in his 22 seasons as head coach from 1939 to 1960, his successor Johnny Griffith was saddled with records of 3-7, 3-4-3 and 4-5-1 in his three seasons at UGA, from 1961-63.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
MEANSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy