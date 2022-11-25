Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Israel's Likud signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultranationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, a sign of the prospective government's hardline makeup. Netanyahu’s Likud party announced Sunday that the agreement names Noam faction...
Anti-Defamation League CEO Makes Blistering Tweak To Trump's Campaign Slogan
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt said Trump is "running the most unapologetic white nationalist campaign that we’ve ever seen."
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks from Moscow on Monday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin’s declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown
Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
European parliament is investigating Pegasus, a powerful surveillance tool used by governments around the world
Citrus County Chronicle
Somali forces still battling with al-Shabab in hotel attack
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali forces were still trying to flush out armed assailants who attacked a hotel in the capital Monday, more than 12 hours after the attack started. There were reports of gunfire Monday morning. Extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. There has been...
Comments / 0