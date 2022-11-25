ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns vs. Buccaneers: Preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk

By Dan Labbe, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris
cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

About Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield & no change with the defense – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns

“I know it’s easy for fans (and media) to dwell on the negative aspects of this Browns season. One positive has been the play of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Even though he hasn’t been great, he has in my mind been a professional. I’m a little disappointed Sunday (vs. Tampa Bay) will be most likely his final start with the team. I rarely identify with the players anymore. But perhaps some type of tribute could be done for this guy who has played and carried himself like a winner should.”
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired

For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line. Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance. Here's what folks on Twitter had to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day

If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make. It might not be who you think. No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach. Mike Vrabel, who starred...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On the heels of Ohio State win, Michigan football nabs 2023 commitment out of Ohio

Winning takes care of a lot, no matter how much NIL is currently playing a factor. Especially when one of those wins is a blowout on Ohio State‘s home turf. The Wolverines eviscerated the Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday, and as a result, a four-star from the Buckeye state decided that he’s going to play football up north. Hailing from Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods, Cameron Calhoun is a four-star cornerback according to Rivals, rated the No. 38 corner and seventh-best player in the state of Ohio. He had offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Purdue, but he pledged to Michigan football just hours after the big win over Ohio State.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Roundtable: Key Matchup and Prediction for Browns vs Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns return home to FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time since Halloween to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game will be Jacoby Brissett's last action as the Browns' starter before Deshaun Watson returns from an eleven-game suspension next week in Houston. If nothing else, we hope Browns fans will show Jacoby their appreciation on Sunday for his amazing performance as a fill-in over these eleven weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy