Indianapolis, IN

Locally-owned Indianapolis stores you can shop for Small Business Saturday 2022

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
While Black Friday is routinely the busiest shopping day in the United States, and Cyber Monday has people rushing to their computers, there’s another shopping holiday this weekend.

Small Business Saturday takes place two days after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 26 this year.

The tradition was started in 2010 by American Express and has been co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011. It encourages Americans to support small and locally owned businesses to put money back into the local economy.

In 2021, U.S. consumers shopping at small businesses and restaurants on Small Business Saturday spent an estimated $23.3 billion, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Looking to spread cheer?How you can shop for Hoosier families in need this holiday season

For those looking to get out and shop local, Indianapolis has tons of options. Here’s what to know about Small Business Saturday in some of Indy's biggest shopping districts:

Mass Ave

Mass Ave is home to many local businesses, some of which will be giving out free merchandise to the first 10 shoppers in line when they open. Most stores open at 9 a.m.

Here are some of the retailers on Mass Ave participating in Small Business Saturday:

  • The Hot Room
  • Fusek’s True Value
  • Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
  • Stout's Footwear
  • Francis + Fern
  • Artisans
  • Silver in the City
  • Macaron Bar
  • Sage
  • Three Dog Bakery
  • Global Gifts
  • The Frame Shop Indy
  • Decorate
  • Mass Ave Pub
  • FortyFive Degrees
  • Penn & Beech Candle Co.
  • Crimson Tate
  • The W Nail Bar
  • Gordon’s Milkshake Bar
  • Rooster’s Kitchen
  • The Garage Food Hall
  • Leviathan Bakehouse
  • Boomerang Boutique

For more small businesses and information, visit https://massaveindy.org/

Broad Ripple

On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can visit the Broad Ripple Village Association at 818 Broad Ripple Ave. to get a bag of giveaways from local stores. Supplies are limited.

Stores open at 10 a.m. Here are some participating businesses:

  • 317 BBQ
  • Artifacts
  • The Bungalow INC.
  • Danelle French Aesthetics
  • Ellie Sophia Pet Photography
  • Foundry 317
  • Gallery 6202
  • Gild+Theory Fine Jewelry Boutique
  • Lola Blu Boutique
  • Lou Malnati’s
  • Marigold Clothing
  • Monon Toys and Crafts Inc.
  • The Shop
  • Three Dog Bakery
  • Union Jack Pub

For more small businesses in Broad Ripple, visit www.broadrippleindy.org/small-business-saturday/

Fountain Square & Fletcher Place

Some businesses in the Fountain Fletcher District are offering deals for Small Business Saturday. For example, the Fountain Square Barber Shop will be taking $10 off the cost of a haircut.

Visitors can gain "passport" stamps by visiting the businesses and be entered to win prizes. There will also be events all day in the area, like live holiday music at Arthur's Music Store and the Murphy Center Artist Market.

Here is a list of businesses to visit in the area:

  • Tuggle’s Gifts & Goods
  • Chilly Water Brewing Company
  • Fountain Square Barber Shop
  • Capture Fitness
  • Square Scoop
  • Hotel Tango
  • Tequila's
  • Snakeroot Botanicals
  • Square Cat Vinyl
  • Athena's Fashion Boutique
  • Hidden Peak Collective
  • Circle City Metalworks
  • Rooftop Fruit
  • La Margarita
  • Harmony Tea Shoppe
  • Calvin Fletcher Coffee Co.
  • Arthur's Music
  • Dugout Bar
  • City Dogs Grocery
  • Bovaconti Coffee
  • Fox and Pearl
  • Bow Wow Meow Boutique
  • Elite Media
  • Zodiac Vintage
  • Litterally Divine Chocolates
  • Red Lion Groghouse
  • World Famous Hotboys
  • Howl + Hide
  • Era Pilates
  • The Murphy Arts Center
  • Crone
  • Flower Boys
  • Fountain Square Brewing Co
  • Nine Lives Cat Cafe
  • Turchetti's Delicatessen
  • The Hero House
  • Kuma's Corner
  • New Age of Ice Cream
  • Fountain Square Clay Center
  • Two Chicks' District Co.
  • Virginia Ave Mercantile
  • Mona
  • Sage Nail Co
  • HI-FI
  • Cargo Street Wear
  • Salt & Ash Soap Co
  • 1205 Distillery
  • Mystery Fun Club
  • Ember Urban Eatery
  • Wildwood Market

For more information, visit fountainfletcher.com/sbs/ or find a full list of stores on Facebook.

There are lots of small businesses in Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville to check out on Saturday and throughout the weekend, too, as well as many other small businesses in Indianapolis.

You can search for more local businesses on indianaowned.com/.

Comments / 0

 

