ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Don't want to fight the shopping crowds? State parks offering free admission Black Friday

By Karl Schneider, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rTxz_0jNCjrG700

Hoosiers have an option this year to avoid the maddening rush of consumers on Black Friday and it's completely free.

It's called getting back to nature.

All Indiana DNR properties are free to visit Friday. That includes state parks, state forests, state-managed reservoirs, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and off-road state recreation areas.

“Being able to spend time outdoors at one of your DNR properties any time of the year helps make you a winner, but we are glad to waive the admission fee and offer these great prizes, which will add to your outdoor experience as you #optoutside on Black Friday,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a statement.

Doyel:Thanksgiving story about a stray cat, Twitter, a Colts fan and Jim Irsay

The department is also sweetening the deal with opportunities to win annual DNR passes, lake permits, Outdoor Indiana magazine subscriptions, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards and staff-led experiences.

There are three ways to enter these drawings, and any individual can use all of them do all three for better chances of winning. For more information, check out IN.gov/optoutside.

Visitors are encouraged to take photos of their visit to the DNR properties and post them on the department's social media using the hashtag: #OptOutsideIN2022. The sites to post on include:

  • Indiana State Parks Facebook: facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs
  • Indiana State Parks Twitter: https://twitter.com/INDNRstateparks
  • Indiana Fish & Wildlife Facebook: facebook.com/INfishandwildlife
  • Indiana Fish & Wildlife Twitter: https://twitter.com/INFishWildlife
  • Indiana DNR Facebook: facebook.com/INdnr
  • Indiana DNR Instagram: instagram.com/indianadnr
  • Indiana DNR Twitter: https://twitter.com/INdnrnews

Participants can also compete in the Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win an annual parks pass and other prizes. Head to on.IN.gov/optoutside and click on the link to find the scavenger hunt list. Once 10 items on the list are completed, email the form back to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov or submit it by mail via State Park Contests, Indiana State Parks, 402 W. Washington Room W298, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The deadline is Dec. 9.

317 Project:She teaches kids to love nature by letting them play outside at Fort Harrison

Also new this year is a chance to win a picnic prize package valued at almost $360. To enter, sign up at on.IN.gov/optoutside by Saturday and receive the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation e-newsletter.

Contest winners will be notified via social media and names posted online at on.IN.gov/optoutside by Dec. 16.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
INDIANA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Best Stores in Indiana for Black Friday Deals

We are a few days away from the infamous Black Friday. If you're planning on taking advantage of the discounts, you might want to know what stores are offering the best deals. Black Friday deals have changed a lot over the past couple of years. Traditionally, folks would arrive at stores hours before they would open the morning after Thanksgiving to snag the best deals of the year. Now, folks are able to snag Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores. Not only that, but they don't have to actually get out in the crazy traffic and shopper madness. Many stores now allow you to take advantage of these deals online. That being said, what stores are offering the best Black Friday deals?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Family starts NICU Book Drive in son’s honor

A family turned pain into purpose after the passing of one of their twin baby boys and spending more than 100 days in the NICU with the other. They then created a book drive, a publishing company and now they’re donating books to families in NICU’s across the city.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday

STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Indiana?

Indiana's state bird is the Cardinal. This red bird is found throughout the state. It is also known as the Winter Redbird. Its scientific name is Richmondena cardinals, after a naturalist named Charles Richmond. The bird is a year-round resident of Indiana. Its habitat varies in Indiana but most commonly...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Wet & windy end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – While beautiful weather has been the focal point of Saturday, it will not carry through the weekend. Heavy rain is on its way to the Hoosier State. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita

Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy