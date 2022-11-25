ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best bets: 'Shrek The Musical,' 'Murder For Two — Holiday Edition,' 'Christmas Carol'

“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and more than 1 dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand —  and his name is Shrek. “Shrek The Musical,” the newest production from Gainesville Community Playhouse, brings all of the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Catch a performance at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 11 at the Gainesville Community Playhouse, 4039 NW 16th Blvd. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $19 for seniors and $12 for students. For more information about this and upcoming productions, or to purchase tickets online, visit gcplayhouse.org.

“MURDER FOR TWO — HOLIDAY EDITION”: One of Hippodrome Theatre’s most popular productions — “Murder For Two” — is returning with a festive twist. One actor plays the investigator, the other plays all 13 suspects, and both play the piano throughout! This “whodunit” is the perfect blend of music, mayhem, murder and mistletoe! Don’t miss the return of this killer musical comedy — with a holiday twist! “Murder For Two — Holiday Edition” runs at 8 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Thursdays through Dec. 23 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $20 to $50. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit thehipp.org.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: The Gainesville holiday tradition “A Christmas Carol” has returned to the Hippodrome Theatre. Go from “bah, humbug!” to dashing through the snow and sleigh rides while staying true to the weighty themes of the original novel as local actors deliver a gripping story, cheerful holiday music and genuine laughs for the whole family. “A Christmas Carol” can be seen at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 22 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $20 to $50. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit thehipp.org.

MORNINGSIDE CANE BOIL AND FIDDLE FEST: Celebrate bygone American traditions at the annual Morningside Cane Boil and Fiddle Fest, which is set to run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Morningside Living History Farm, 3540 E. University Ave. Enrich your Thanksgiving holidays with merriment among the piney woods of Morningside Nature Center. The free cane boil event continues the age-old traditions of celebrating the fall harvest and live home-spun music. Be transported to bygone days by the rustic setting of the farm, hear the toe-tapping sounds of old time Americana music throughout the day, and gather around the cane kettle and smell the sweet, sticky syrup as it boils. Attendees also can enjoy demonstrations of historic skills, playing games and plein air drawing, and taste delicious southern food or relax and learn during guided nature walks. For more information, visit bit.ly/caneboil22.

MUSIC AT HOLY TRINITY SERIES: The Music at Holy Trinity series continues with the 27th annual St. Andrew's Day Service featuring the Holy Trinity Choir, bagpipes, Scottish singing and dancing, and conductor/organist John Lowe at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 100 NE First St. The service and festivities will be presented free of charge with donations being accepted to the Holy Trinity Music Fund. Live streaming will begin five minutes prior to the service and can be seen the day of the concert, as well as after, via Holy Trinity's Facebook Page or YouTube Channel — found by going to holytrinitygnv.org.

