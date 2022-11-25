ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hallelujah Girls' is hilarity with heart for Coshocton Footlight Players

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
  • "The Hallelujah Girls" will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 2, 4, 9 and 10 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Triple Locks Theater by the Coshocton Footlight Players.
  • The director is Nathan Mayse and the cast features Jill Baumgardner, Denny Blanford, Amanda Gress, Kathy Huffman, Tami Jaynes, Dana Kittner, Kevin Kreider and Sheila Mayse.
  • The play is about a group of older southern women who pursue their dreams, encouraged by the recent death of a good friend. Sugar Lee opens a day spay in an old church the women go to.
  • The cast describes the show as funny, but also has deep themes of friendship and not putting off tomorrow what you should do today.

COSHOCTON − The new comedy by the Coshocton Footlight Players opening this weekend is about the importance of good friends and not taking life so seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkid7_0jNCjorA00

"The Hallelujah Girls" is the story of a feisty group of women in Eden Falls, Georgia. Sugar Lee Thompkins converts an abandoned church into a day spa called the Spa-Dee-Dah. Frequently at the spa are her friends Carlene, Nita, Mavis and Crystal. Sugar Lee's old high school boyfriend, Bobby Dwayne, is back in the picture while her arch nemesis, Bunny, plans to steal the spa.

The play is by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Other plays by the trio have been done by the Footlight Players, including "Christmas Belles" and "The Savannah Sipping Society." Those plays were hits with audiences and this show had a similar feel, said director Nathan Mayse. He often picks scripts that depicts dysfunctional families and stresses that family is about more than blood relation.

"It's funny, but there are some touching moments to it and the ladies are relatable," Mayse said about the play. "It's about friendship and transformation and recognizing within yourself you can be happy at any point in your life. You can change your life to make yourself happy and in a good place."

Most of the veteran cast has worked with Mayse as director in the past and everyone said that has made the production easy to put together as they know how each other works and what to expect.

"You just kind of know where they're coming from and what they're going to prioritize," Jill Baumgardner said of that familiarity.

She plays Carlene, who has lost three husbands and is scared to be with anyone new. Sugar Lee helps her to get over that as she aides all her friends with issues throughout the play and they help her as well.

"It's humorous and it's women supporting women, I really like that theme. It's about the importance of friendship and women seem to do friendship really well and find ways to support each other," she said. "Everybody will find something to take away from it and something to be entertained by for a couple of hours."

Amanda Gress is Sugar Lee, who opens the spa as a way to the deal with the loss of a dear friend and that death crystalizes for her that we have to do what we want today, not put it off for tomorrow. Gress said she can relate to that as she's still dealing with the death of good friend and Footlight Players stalwart, Jeff Wherley, in October 2021.

"She encourages people to be the people they've always wanted to be and there's still time to change. You've got time to do something different, you're not stuck," Gress said of Sugar Lee's character. "It's funny with substance. This just isn't a comedy for comedy's sake. There's reason behind the comedy. Maybe somebody will come out of this taking something from it other than a good laugh."

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for youth and are available online at footlightplayers.com. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 2, 4, 9 and 10 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Triple Locks Theater, 685 N. Whitewoman St. The theater can be reached at 740-622-2959.

Marsha Cusin is the producer. The cast includes Jill Baumgardner, Denny Blanford, Amanda Gress, Kathy Huffman, Tami Jaynes, Dana Kittner, Kevin Kreider and Sheila Mayse.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

