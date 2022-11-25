Lexington Twp. trustees to begin planning for 2023

Department reports

Park – Bathrooms closed for the winter.

Zoning – Three permits were issued, along with two conditional use permits.

Fire – Department reported 50 runs in October, and 435 runs for the year as of the meeting date. November runs included one rubbish fire, seven medical runs, one spill cleanup and one controlled burn. A grant for MARCS radios was discussed.

Road – Department reported doing sign work on Herbster and Rummell; repairs to trucks for winter; hydro leak on backhoe was repaired by JCB; hand patching on Rummell and Bayton; and repaired the end of Winona Avenue. Trustees approved a motion to remove trees on Mahoning Avenue.

Highlights of Nov. 21 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Park – No report

Zoning – One conditional use permit issued.

Fire – 40 runs in November as of meeting date, with 463 runs for the year so far. Trustees approved a motion to pay ESO $976.94 for run reporting software.

Road – Department reported doing ditching on Salem Church; ordering 100 ton of road salt; road trucks are ready for winter; and cleaned up the back garage and back shop. Trustees approved a motion to send two roads to County Engineer’s Office for winter weight reductions.

Other action

∙ Trustees approved a motion to pay workers comp $2,763 for 2023 policy.

∙ Trustees approved a motion to renew the township’s contract with Kimble Co. for monthly cleanup.

∙ Trustees set a work session for board members and fiscal officer for 6 p.m. Nov. 29to work on items for the new year.

UPCOMING – Trustees next regular meeting will be Dec. 5.