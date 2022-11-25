ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Lexington Twp. trustees to begin planning for 2023

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW4a8_0jNCjnyR00

Department reports

Park – Bathrooms closed for the winter.

Zoning – Three permits were issued, along with two conditional use permits.

Fire – Department reported 50 runs in October, and 435 runs for the year as of the meeting date. November runs included one rubbish fire, seven medical runs, one spill cleanup and one controlled burn. A grant for MARCS radios was discussed.

Road – Department reported doing sign work on Herbster and Rummell; repairs to trucks for winter; hydro leak on backhoe was repaired by JCB; hand patching on Rummell and Bayton; and repaired the end of Winona Avenue. Trustees approved a motion to remove trees on Mahoning Avenue.

Highlights of Nov. 21 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – One conditional use permit issued.

Fire – 40 runs in November as of meeting date, with 463 runs for the year so far. Trustees approved a motion to pay ESO $976.94 for run reporting software.

Road – Department reported doing ditching on Salem Church; ordering 100 ton of road salt; road trucks are ready for winter; and cleaned up the back garage and back shop. Trustees approved a motion to send two roads to County Engineer’s Office for winter weight reductions.

Other action

∙ Trustees approved a motion to pay workers comp $2,763 for 2023 policy.

∙ Trustees approved a motion to renew the township’s contract with Kimble Co. for monthly cleanup.

∙ Trustees set a work session for board members and fiscal officer for 6 p.m. Nov. 29to work on items for the new year.

UPCOMING – Trustees next regular meeting will be Dec. 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
LEWISBURG, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
wyso.org

Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project

Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health

MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
dayton.com

Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles

Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy