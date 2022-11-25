ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Sophisticated culture: Ancient village in Tazewell County could shed light on life in the 1400s

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

Though it’s widely known that the Peoria area was well-populated by Native Americans for hundreds of years before European settlers showed up, details about the people who lived here are scant.

That’s about to change. Archaeologists have mapped a large settlement which, around 1400, was located in what is now Tazewell County, not far from the McClugage Bridge. They scanned a 40-acre field with a new type of technology capable of revealing a lot before a single shovel is put into the ground.

“They’re called gradiometers, and they’re essentially really sensitive metal detectors,” said Greg Wilson , a professor of anthropology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “Any time somebody digs a hole in the ground or builds a stone wall or lights a fire, that’s going to have a different magnetic signature than an area that hasn’t been disturbed in any way. This instrument can detect really subtle differences in magnetic properties.”

Magnetic gradiometers work best on old sites, settled before metal implements and architecture became widely used, said Wilson.

“Up and down the valley we have done this with great results," he said. “We have been able to see the foundations of mounds and houses, we can see the rectangular outlines of storage pits and plazas, we can really see everything without digging.”

KDB Group helps expand the project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqBK1_0jNCjm5i00

Wilson’s childhood in southern Illinois led him to a lifelong interest in the Native American culture in the Mississippi River valley. He and Dana Bardolph , an archaeologist based at Northern Illinois University, have been working in central Illinois for several years, but their efforts became more ambitious with help from KDB Group CEO and President Greg Birkland, who introduced himself to the pair last summer when they were working in Woodford County.

“I was going out to our 1840 Ranch, which is north of Spring Bay, and I kept seeing this white tent in a cornfield next to a cemetery. ... I had seen them before COVID hit, and then I didn’t see it again for about a year and a half. When I saw them last summer I thought, I need to find out what’s going on, so I just walked on the site and said, ‘Hey, who are you?’” said Birkland.

Because it’s not unusual for archaeologists to be accosted by people angry about strangers disrupting the land, Wilson was apprehensive at first, but it didn’t last long.

“He was really nice, and within about five minutes he was offering to help us,” said Wilson.

Birkland, who found many Native American artifacts as a kid growing up in Spring Bay, is delighted to foster Wilson and Bardolph’s work. Gaining a better understanding of the native people who inhabited the area dovetails with the conservation efforts at KDB Group’s properties on Spring Bay Road — Sankoty Lakes and The 1840 Ranch .

Birkland has been able to clear the way for the archaeological investigation to expand by connecting with the owners of various properties to explain the project and get permission for the archaeologists to explore what's hidden beneath the topsoil.

What was life like in 1400?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PI4rw_0jNCjm5i00

With the help of a few local folks and volunteers from the Illinois Archaeological Survey, Wilson and Bardolph have already learned a lot about the settlement. The gradiometer revealed a dense community with many homes, utility buildings, and a community plaza. The style of the village revealed that it was indeed inhabited by members of the Mississippian culture – there were other ethnic groups in the region at that time.

The inhabitants were likely farmers who lived there year-round and grew a variety of crops, said Bardolph, who specializes in paleoethnobotany, the analysis and interpretation of plant remains

“Primarily they were growing maize, or corn, but they were also growing what we call lost crops – they had some native starchy and oily seeds that were domesticated and grown, things like little barley, May grass, and goosefoot, which is similar to quinoa, sunflower and another plant called sump weed,” said Bardolph. “They are also gathering a tremendous number of wild resources, not only to eat, but also as medicines, dyes, textiles, matting, and thatching.”

More prehistory: Ancient burial ground hides in plain sight near Caterpillar Mossville plant

The settlement is fortified by a wall, evidence that the community needed protection. Mississippian people of that time period dealt with widespread violence – perhaps war - and as a result, they lived more closely than people in earlier time periods, said Wilson.

“We can see the process of when people began to nucleate and build walls to make compact settlements. Archaeologists have studied cemeteries and found mass graves, people who died from violence in high numbers. In fact, one site that dates to around 1200 AD in Fulton County has the highest rate of violence-related deaths of anywhere in eastern North America,” said Wilson.

It’s believed that the widespread violence is somehow related to the downfall of Cahokia, which, until about 1350, was one of the continent's largest population centers. By 1400, the approximate age of the Tazewell County settlement, Cahokia was abandoned.

A complex, sophisticated society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQccn_0jNCjm5i00

In spite of evidence of strife, it's expected that excavations of the Tazewell County site will reveal a rich culture.

“They had a thriving culture here in the face of a lot of challenges,” said Wilson.

Similar settlements in the Mississippi River valley have revealed evidence of beautiful artistic accomplishments – pottery and copper repoussé work. The Mississippian people also had a complex religion and trade networks that spanned multiple states.

“These were really complex, sophisticated societies with beautiful artistic and religious expression,” said Bardolph.

Mapping the village is the first step in studying the site. Wilson has already found areas of particular interest, but it's going to be a while before the team decides where to sink the first shovel, he said.

“A lot of obsessing over the map needs to occur first.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at (309) 370-5087 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Sophisticated culture: Ancient village in Tazewell County could shed light on life in the 1400s

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project

Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
wmay.com

Evelyn Brandt Thomas Named First Citizen

A Springfield businesswoman who has supported numerous charitable causes over the years has been named the winner of this year’s State Journal-Register First Citizen Award. The award has been given annually since 1963 to a local person who gives their time and/or money to support and help others in the community.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire causes damage to West Bluff home

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-morning fire Thursday in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was determined to be an accident, and electrical in nature. That’s according to Peoria Fire, who says crews were called to a home near Bigelow and Richmond at 11:22 a.m., where they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires, one on Friday night, and the second early Saturday morning, according to Galesburg Fire Chief Randy Hovind. Fire officials say crews responded to the 1000 block of Garden Lane at 8:44 p.m. Friday. Firefighters on scene saw heavy...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy