ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

These Springfield nonprofits are accepting volunteers, donations during the holidays

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCCQg_0jNCjjRX00

A table without food or cold weather without a coat is a struggle faced by many during the holiday season. If you’re looking to volunteer your time or donate to those in need, here are six organizations in Springfield that could use your help:

St. John's Breadline

Address:  430 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 217-528-6098

Website: www.cc.dio.org/programs/st-johns-breadline

St. John’s Breadline will accept donations of food, hats and coats all holiday season. The organization traditionally serves free hot meals to the homeless, disabled community, and people on fixed incomes. Volunteers can help with serving and packaging meals. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ethnic food in Springfield: Searching for authentic ethnic ingredients or hard-to-find food? Check out these grocers

Salvation Army

Address: 1600 Clear Lake Ave.

Phone number: 217-525-2196

Website: www.registertoring.com/faq.aspx

Ring bells for donations on behalf of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Funds raised help to provide free meals to families, homeless shelters, and more. Individuals can volunteer alone or in groups to ring bells outside of churches, schools, and businesses. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 24.

United Way

Address: 1999 Wabash Ave., Suite No. 107

Phone Number: 217-726-7000

Website: www.springfieldunitedway.org/

Give the gift of reading by making a monetary donation to the United Way Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program provides free books to preschool children in Sangamon and Menard counties. SCHEELS will match donations made prior to Dec. 15. Visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/UWCIL to give.

Senior Services of Central Illinois

Address: 701 W. Mason St.

Phone number: 217-528-4035

Website: www.centralilseniors.org/

Deliver hot meals on wheels to homebound seniors with Senior Services of Central Illinois. Volunteers must be at least 18 with a valid driver's license and car insurance. Volunteers are assigned routes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations to fund food items are also encouraged.

James Project

Address: 907 Clocktower Drive, Suite C

Phone number: 217-546-3532

Website: www.thejamesproject127.com/

Shop for groceries, sort clothes, or shovel driveways for foster families with the James Project. The organization traditionally supports foster families by providing housing, children provisions, and parental support. Shoes, clothes, and hygiene items will be accepted all season. Monetary donations are encouraged.

One Stop Sangamon County

Website: www.springfieldonestop.org/

One Stop Sangamon County is looking for volunteers for its One Stop Christmas Shop. The shop will be held on Dec. 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. at White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Ave. Volunteers are needed to assist personal shoppers, bag items, and monitor toy tables. Food truck assistants are also encouraged. Time slots are set at two hours and 15 minutes. Volunteers will be trained and can purchase a T-shirt. Sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e49a5a828a3fec07-onestop

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: These Springfield nonprofits are accepting volunteers, donations during the holidays

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Holiday Season Underway As Old Capitol Holiday Walks Begin

The holiday season is officially underway in Springfield. The Old Capitol Holiday Walks kicked off over the weekend with the official tree lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa at the downtown Santa House. The holiday walks promote shopping opportunities at locally owned businesses, including two which held ribbon-cuttings and grand openings on Saturday… Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market and Wildly Rooted Boutique.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Evelyn Brandt Thomas Named First Citizen

A Springfield businesswoman who has supported numerous charitable causes over the years has been named the winner of this year’s State Journal-Register First Citizen Award. The award has been given annually since 1963 to a local person who gives their time and/or money to support and help others in the community.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
WARRENSBURG, IL
wmay.com

Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project

Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Flagpole recently removed from Old State Capitol in Springfield

People walking through downtown Springfield on Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022, looked up to an unusual sight – a helicopter hovering over the Old State Capitol, dropping a rope and lifting away the flagpole that sat atop the bronze-colored dome. “We took off the flagpole of at the Old...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vfpress.news

Welch, Poised For Another Term As Speaker, Reflects On Growing House Majority

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during a news conference at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield in this January 2021 file photo. Welch says that he has enough votes to be House speaker for a second term and he looks forward to working with an even larger supermajority of Democrats than during his first term. | Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL
wcbu.org

Foodborne illness outbreak under investigation by Tazewell County Health Department

Health authorities in Tazewell County are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak stemming from a Washington restaurant. Tazewell County Health Department director of environmental health Melissa Goetze said more than 40 people reported symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, and body aches after dining at the Monical's Pizza in the Cherry Tree Shopping Center.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night

Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
MEREDOSIA, IL
wlds.com

Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order

A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy