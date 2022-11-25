These Springfield nonprofits are accepting volunteers, donations during the holidays

A table without food or cold weather without a coat is a struggle faced by many during the holiday season. If you’re looking to volunteer your time or donate to those in need, here are six organizations in Springfield that could use your help:

St. John's Breadline

Address: 430 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 217-528-6098

Website: www.cc.dio.org/programs/st-johns-breadline

St. John’s Breadline will accept donations of food, hats and coats all holiday season. The organization traditionally serves free hot meals to the homeless, disabled community, and people on fixed incomes. Volunteers can help with serving and packaging meals. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army

Address: 1600 Clear Lake Ave.

Phone number: 217-525-2196

Website: www.registertoring.com/faq.aspx

Ring bells for donations on behalf of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Funds raised help to provide free meals to families, homeless shelters, and more. Individuals can volunteer alone or in groups to ring bells outside of churches, schools, and businesses. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 24.

United Way

Address: 1999 Wabash Ave., Suite No. 107

Phone Number: 217-726-7000

Website: www.springfieldunitedway.org/

Give the gift of reading by making a monetary donation to the United Way Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program provides free books to preschool children in Sangamon and Menard counties. SCHEELS will match donations made prior to Dec. 15. Visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/UWCIL to give.

Senior Services of Central Illinois

Address: 701 W. Mason St.

Phone number: 217-528-4035

Website: www.centralilseniors.org/

Deliver hot meals on wheels to homebound seniors with Senior Services of Central Illinois. Volunteers must be at least 18 with a valid driver's license and car insurance. Volunteers are assigned routes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations to fund food items are also encouraged.

James Project

Address: 907 Clocktower Drive, Suite C

Phone number: 217-546-3532

Website: www.thejamesproject127.com/

Shop for groceries, sort clothes, or shovel driveways for foster families with the James Project. The organization traditionally supports foster families by providing housing, children provisions, and parental support. Shoes, clothes, and hygiene items will be accepted all season. Monetary donations are encouraged.

One Stop Sangamon County

Website: www.springfieldonestop.org/

One Stop Sangamon County is looking for volunteers for its One Stop Christmas Shop. The shop will be held on Dec. 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. at White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Ave. Volunteers are needed to assist personal shoppers, bag items, and monitor toy tables. Food truck assistants are also encouraged. Time slots are set at two hours and 15 minutes. Volunteers will be trained and can purchase a T-shirt. Sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e49a5a828a3fec07-onestop

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: These Springfield nonprofits are accepting volunteers, donations during the holidays