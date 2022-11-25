ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast. Hard. Finish.' How this Peoria High football finalist is creating its own legacy

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 3 days ago
As much as the 2022 edition of the Peoria High football team is like the 2016 state champions, there’s also a lot of differences.

Sure, both teams score lots of points behind some pretty dynamic skill players. Even their paths to making the Class 5A title game were eerily similar.

But the seventh-ranked Lions (12-1) team that faces No. 10 LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (9-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday to crown the Illinois High School Association’s best Class 5A team looks to leave their own legacy.

“We’re just at a different place as a program,” Peoria High coach Tim Thornton said. “I feel like we’ve grown since then.

“It was a little more nerve-wracking the first time we came through. Coming through now a second time, from a coaching standpoint, at least, makes it a little more enjoyable.”

Six years ago, the Lions were making their first title game appearance since a 1988 Class 4A runner-up finish. Thornton was in his seventh season with Peoria High when the record-shattering offense took the state by storm.

The 2016 team's 805 points and 57.5 scoring average both still sit atop the state’s all-time record list. A 96-point, second-round game highlighted a playoff run that featured 290 points scored in five games.

“We do things differently, for sure,” said Thornton, noting the team motto of "Fast. Hard. Finish." “… We started out going fast, we liked it. We adapted our special teams play to it. We adapted our defense to it.”

Today’s version of the Lions comes with some similar firepower. Peoria High just put up 76 points in the semifinal against Morris, which also lost its semi to Peoria High in 2016, as part of a season during which the Lions have scored 656 points and averaged 50.5 points per game.

Peoria High all-stater Malachi Washington is this year’s offensive catalyst. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound running back has 3,073 yards with 47 rushing touchdowns on 359 carries.

“You talk about a punishing offense,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said. “That is old-school, physical. ‘Here’s what we do. Try to stop us.’ (Washington’s) skillset is incredible.”

Washington is a big, strong back that has surpassed running back Geno Hess’s numbers (2,821 yards and 44 TDs) from the 2016 squad.

“(Malachi’s) a bit of a monster,” Thornton said. “ … He just kind of never stops working. He doesn’t mind the contact at all.”

Quarterback Tino Gist runs the offense, throwing for 2,241 yards and 29 TDs, hooking up with his favorite targets Ricky Hearn (40 catches, 844 yards, 6 TDs) and TQ Webb (40 catches, 813 yards, 10 TDs).

But an unheralded Peoria High group is its defense. The Lions allowed more than 30 points once this season, holding teams to 20.5 points a game. That defense will go up against a Nazareth Academy offense that features Wisconsin signee Justin Taylor.

The 6-foot, 187-pound senior athlete is all over the field, rushing for 253 yards and seven TDs along with 505 receiving yards and four TDs. QB Logan Malachuk has thrown for 2,233 yards and 14 TDs, while RB Alex Angulo has 663 yards and nine TDs.

Thornton says his players relish going up against those types of players, especially the Division-I ones.

“Our guys just kind of go toe-to-toe with them,” he said, “and show as far as being ballplayers, we got ballplayers.”

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

