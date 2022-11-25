The Peoria City Council voted unanimously to designate the John C. Flanagan House Museum as a local historical landmark.

Built in 1837 and located on Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, it is the oldest standing house in Peoria . The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and is owned by the Peoria Historical Society.

The house's lack of local landmark status was the result of having "skipped a step somewhere along the way," said Colleen Johnson, executive director of the Peoria Historical Society. She thanked the council for its vote.

"It's an important step because we are Peoria and we consider this as just as important as our national landmark," Johnson said Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

From the archives: Peoria's oldest standing home, Flanagan House, finally has air-conditioning

The Flanagan House is an example of the American Federal style of architecture, which characterized many notable buildings erected during the early decades of the American republic, including the White House. It is notable as a location where then-senatorial candidate Abraham Lincoln stayed during his famous series of debates against Stephen A. Douglas in 1858.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria takes 'important step' for historic landmark on the East Bluff