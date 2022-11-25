ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria takes 'important step' for historic landmark on the East Bluff

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mFHb_0jNCje1u00

The Peoria City Council voted unanimously to designate the John C. Flanagan House Museum as a local historical landmark.

Built in 1837 and located on Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, it is the oldest standing house in Peoria . The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and is owned by the Peoria Historical Society.

The house's lack of local landmark status was the result of having "skipped a step somewhere along the way," said Colleen Johnson, executive director of the Peoria Historical Society. She thanked the council for its vote.

"It's an important step because we are Peoria and we consider this as just as important as our national landmark," Johnson said Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

From the archives: Peoria's oldest standing home, Flanagan House, finally has air-conditioning

The Flanagan House is an example of the American Federal style of architecture, which characterized many notable buildings erected during the early decades of the American republic, including the White House. It is notable as a location where then-senatorial candidate Abraham Lincoln stayed during his famous series of debates against Stephen A. Douglas in 1858.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria takes 'important step' for historic landmark on the East Bluff

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hundreds come out for Peoria’s 135th Santa Claus parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sleigh bells, snowmen, and of course Santa Claus were all on display Friday morning in downtown Peoria. The city kicked off its 135th annual Santa Claus parade with a packed crowd on the sidewalks and street corners enjoying the view. This year’s theme was ‘Winter Wonderland.’
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break

Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break. Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following …. Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break. Tips to avoid Thanksgiving dinner from going up in …. Tips to avoid Thanksgiving dinner from going up in flames. CANDIDATES FILE...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

South Side Mission continues Thanksgiving community meal tradition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was the Southside Mission’s 51st year serving their ministry meal. Over 200 volunteers came together at the beginning of the week to start cooking for the big holiday. The meal was hosted at the South Side Mission building on Laramie St. Over 2000...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University

A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Overnight structure fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police look for man who robbed a business near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man claiming he had a gun robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of money Friday evening, according to Peoria Police. A police spokesperson said a man claimed he had a gun and demanded money about 8 p.m. at the business in the 2300 block of West War Memorial Drive, near Northwoods Mall.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy