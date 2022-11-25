ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

5 questions with Bullitt East football coach Keegan Kendrick before KHSAA state semifinal

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZCUV_0jNCjbNj00

With 10 starters back from a prolific offense, the Bullitt East High School football team faced grand expectations entering the 2022 season.

So when the Chargers lost their season opener 19-16 to Spencer County, first-year coach Keegan Kendrick knew he was facing challenge. It just happened to coincide with the birth of his first child, Josie, four days before the season opener.

“We had a lot of noise around us before the year on social media and with expectations and things like that,” Kendrick said. “We have all these offensive weapons coming back and we’re supposed to be good. We lose that one, and all of that noise changed very rapidly. The challenge for us was keeping our kids trusting in what we were selling.”

Kendrick had previously been on Bullitt East’s staff as offensive coordinator and had the trust of his players, who have responded with 12 straight victories.

KHSAA football playoffs:What to know about Friday's KHSAA state football semifinals, including Male vs. Ballard

The Chargers (12-1) are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008 and will play at Bryan Station (10-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. On the line is a trip to the Class 6A championship game on Dec. 3 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

Earlier this week, Kendrick answered five questions about the season and the upcoming semifinal matchup.

Q: What did your team take from that season-opening loss to Spencer County?

A: “It was a wonderful, wonderful learning opportunity for us. Our guys saw … we can lose to a very well-coached Spencer County team that we felt we had a little more talent than and a few more weapons than. We have the ability to lose games we feel like we shouldn’t lose. It’s all between your ears and your work ethic. I think that lesson prepared us for this run we’ve been on.”

Q: Beating Male 24-17 on Oct. 21 had to be big. What impact did that have on your team?

A: “I think we all thought we could win and compete in a game like that. The monkey on our back, though, was that we hadn’t done it before. I think there was a lot of anxious confidence going into that game. Anxiety to see, ‘Can we actually do it? Will we actually do it? Are we there?’ It was a steppingstone to say, ‘Hey, we are competing with the best now. We have made it this far.’ From that point, our mentality shifted a lot. We became much more confident in our belief. That question mark was gone.”

Q: What’s the feeling around the school and community right now?

A: “I think the great thing happening right now is there’s a lot of unity within the community. I think that’s one of the great things about high school football. I think it’s one of our society’s great unifiers. Fridays are reserved for high school football. When we have success like this, it brings the community together. There’s a buzz in Mount Washington, and people are excited.”

KHSAA football:Check out the pairings for the Kentucky high school football state semifinals

Q: What’s the scouting report on Bryan Station, which defeated Trinity 10-7 last week?

A: “They’re very physical, and I think that’s what allowed them to win the game against Trinity. Those two went toe to toe, and Bryan Station was just able to make a couple more plays than Trinity. We’re going to have to stop the run and find a way to make sure our offense is executing and not making some early mental mistakes like we did against Central Hardin. If our defense and front people on both sides of the ball are able to step up to the challenge, I think we have a shot to win the football game.”

Q: Quarterback Travis Egan (27 passing touchdowns, 16 rushing TDs this season) didn’t play in the second half against Central Hardin last week. What’s his status for the Bryan Station game?

A: “He just got a little stinger, but he’s been rehabbing to get through it and should be ready to roll on Friday.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

