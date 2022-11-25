ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Veteran Waynesboro Area School District administrator hired as superintendent

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
The Record Herald
The Record Herald
 3 days ago
A longtime educator and administrator in Waynesboro Area School District will become superintendent early next year.

Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine will succeed Dr. Tod Kline as the district's top administrator after he retires in February, according to a news release from the district. Sterner-Hine has been the assistant superintendent since 2017.

Waynesboro Area school board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Sterner-Hine, according to school board documents online.

Sterner-Hine's accomplishments and background

Sterner-Hine began working in the district in 1991, as a social studies teacher at Waynesboro Area Middle School, according to a news release from the district.

She moved up the ladder over the years, becoming assistant principal at the middle school and then principal at Hooverville Elementary followed by Summitview Elementary. She then entered the assistant superintendent position.

The news release lists several of her accomplishments while in the district:

  • Facilitated the implementation of the First Choice Initiative, Comprehensive Full Day Kindergarten, and Pre-K programs;
  • established trauma-informed classrooms;
  • expanded early graduation and early-to-college programs;
  • and implemented virtual and alternative education.

She was also instrumental in keeping district schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling the district to receive Congressional recognition, according to the release.

While working at Hooverville, the school was recognized for outstanding student achievement and growth in Franklin County. Later, Summitview was awarded the Governor’s Award for Academic Excellence. She also worked as an adjunct professor at Wilson College for graduate studies in education and curriculum, according to the release.

Sterner-Hine is involved in the Waynesboro community. She serves on the boards of the Waynesboro Area Business Education and Community Foundation, the YMCA, and Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, according to the release. The district's news release included a statement from an unnamed colleague: “She works tirelessly to serve the district and community at all times.”

Sterner-Hine graduated from Shippensburg University with bachelor's and master's degrees in public administration. She also received her Comprehensive Social Studies Teacher Certification 6-12 and K-12 Principal Certification from Shippensburg. She received her Letter of Eligibility from Edinboro University and completed her doctoral work at Widener University.

She and her family live in Waynesboro. Her two grown children, Rachel and Evan, are WASD graduates. She recently welcomed her first grandchild.

Kline announced his retirement in mid-October. It will be effective Feb. 20.

