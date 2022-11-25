ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food News: First Watch coming, oversized cookie shop opens, Peruvian vinyl shop supper

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
ASHEVILLE - A new breakfast and brunch destination projected for Arden; a Black Mountain chef to bring a taste of Peru to Asheville; an Asheville baker opens a cookie shop downtown.

A second helping

A popular restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch and lunch is set to expand and bring more Asheville area diners to its tables.

First Watch is in the early stages of planning and construction at 281 Long Shoals Road in Arden. An opening date has not been set.

In the spring, First Watch opened at 2 Hendersonville Road in Biltmore Village and offers a menu of all-natural juices, hearty and healthy-forward plates, power bowls and more.

View the menu at firstwatch.com.

From scratch vinyl shop supper

A Black Mountain chef is bringing his recipe repertoire to Asheville for a one-night-only dining experience.

Citizen Vinyl, a downtown record store and more, will continue its Turntable Supper series from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5 with special guest Bryann Sandoval.

Sandoval, sous chef at Milton’s, will prepare a curated menu of classic Peruvian dishes, in homage to his Lima, Peru, roots. The menu features tiradito, shishitos, papa rellena, lomo saltado and alfajores for dessert.

Tickets are $100, and wine pairings may be added for $60. View the full menu and reserve a seat at Eventbrite.

Citizen Vinyl is at 14 O. Henry St. in Asheville. For more, visit citizenvinyl.com.

Morsel moves in

A small batch cookie business known for its big ole cookies has moved in downtown.

As of Nov. 18, Morsel Cookie Company’s new address is 45 Rankin Ave.

The bakery is opening with winter business hours, 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 12-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Previously, Morsel operated at 175 Weaverville Road, where baker-entrepreneur Caroline Dockery made her brick-and-mortar debut in September 2021.

The downtown location offers increased visibility and foot traffic and space to expand with more dine-in options, she said.

“It’s going to be easily (within) walking distance. We also have parking right across from us at the Rankin garage, which is free for the first hour," she said. "I’m hoping moving downtown won’t scare too many of our local people off because we have such a great local following.”

Customers will continue to find a rotating menu of thick, small-batch cookies made in unique and seasonal flavors, like pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Classic cookies include oatmeal chocolate chip creme pie, PB cup and another fall flavor is the chai cookie butter.

Cookie cake offerings include vanilla sprinkle, cookies and cream and Nutella swirl.

Vegan and gluten-free options are available, such as the PB & J and chocolate chip sea salt.

“Every cookie is hand scooped. Every cookie is dealt with accordingly. They each get its own position and attention,” Dockery said. “We do oversized, filled cookies and we always try to make as many fillings in-house as possible. We want to bring a sense of nostalgia from eating a cookie.”

The cookies are elevated with inspiration from other pastries and beloved desserts, she said.

“For people who want a slightly larger selection with more convenient hours and better dine-in options, that’s what we invested in now,” Dockery said. “It used to be pop-in, get what you need and go. Now, you can sit and enjoy and talk to us and get to know the company a little bit more and in-depth.”

For details, visit morselcookie.company. Follow on social media at facebook.com/morselcookieco and Instagram @morsel_cookieco.

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

