ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manoanow.org

Rainbow Wāhine volleyball to play LSU to begin NCAA tournament

The University of Hawai‘i women’s volleyball team will play LSU at 2:30 p.m. HST in Stanford, Calif. to begin the 2022 NCAA Division I tournament on Friday. The Rainbow Wāhine are seeded No. 8 in the Palo Alto Regional, with No. 1 seed Stanford hosting. This will...
STANFORD, CA
harkeraquila.com

Varsity boys basketball team dominates Yerba Buena High School 83-28

Varsity boys basketball kicked off their season with a strong home win over Yerba Buena High School, scoring 83-28 in their first unofficial league game on Tuesday. The Eagles opened the first quarter with two consecutive three-pointers by Om Tandon (11). Later, with 4:50 left on the clock and Harker leading 10-2, Yerba called a timeout.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Katie Meyer’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the […]
STANFORD, CA
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA

The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success

The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Military Veterans: Our Past and Our Future

Bertram Clark began collecting photographs, posters and memorabilia of African Americans in the military in the 1980s. His dream was to someday open a Museum/Culture Center. The African Americans in the Military During WWII Exhibit is a pictorial history of the sacrifices and the contributions that African American men and women have made to our nation.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
KRON4 News

Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lahstalon.org

New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year

Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy