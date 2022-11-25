Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Related
manoanow.org
Rainbow Wāhine volleyball to play LSU to begin NCAA tournament
The University of Hawai‘i women’s volleyball team will play LSU at 2:30 p.m. HST in Stanford, Calif. to begin the 2022 NCAA Division I tournament on Friday. The Rainbow Wāhine are seeded No. 8 in the Palo Alto Regional, with No. 1 seed Stanford hosting. This will...
Solidifying bowl eligibility, San Jose State ends regular season with 27-14 win vs. Hawaii
SAN JOSE—For the past two weeks, San Jose State football was stuck at six wins, so a bowl invitation was no guarantee. That changed Saturday with a Thanksgiving gift of a win, plus a rivalry trophy. In the final home game for wide receiver Elijah Cooks and a dozen...
Guardsman Online
Football Finale: Rams End Season With Loss to CSM; Look Ahead for Possible Bowl Game
Although the Rams suffered a devastating 31-13 loss to the College of San Mateo Bulldogs on November 12 in the final game of the football season, they still hope to secure a postseason bowl bid. City College entered the game tied atop the league standings at 3-1 with San Mateo...
harkeraquila.com
Varsity boys basketball team dominates Yerba Buena High School 83-28
Varsity boys basketball kicked off their season with a strong home win over Yerba Buena High School, scoring 83-28 in their first unofficial league game on Tuesday. The Eagles opened the first quarter with two consecutive three-pointers by Om Tandon (11). Later, with 4:50 left on the clock and Harker leading 10-2, Yerba called a timeout.
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
San Jose, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Jose. The Los Gatos High School basketball team will have a game with Leigh High School on November 26, 2022, 17:30:00. The Los Gatos High School basketball team will have a game with Leigh High School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00.
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Katie Meyer’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the […]
Athletics Nation
Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor
Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success
The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Military Veterans: Our Past and Our Future
Bertram Clark began collecting photographs, posters and memorabilia of African Americans in the military in the 1980s. His dream was to someday open a Museum/Culture Center. The African Americans in the Military During WWII Exhibit is a pictorial history of the sacrifices and the contributions that African American men and women have made to our nation.
postnewsgroup.com
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
lahstalon.org
New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year
Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
Comments / 0