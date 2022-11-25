The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.Tyneka Johnson died when a coworker opened fire inside the superstore on Sam’s Circle just after 10pm on Tuesday night.In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Tuesday night, Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her.“We need help locating my lil cousin. She is an employee at Walmart,” wrote a desperate family member.“Everyone need...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO