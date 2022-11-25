Read full article on original website
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"
The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; 7 hurt
Law enforcement in Chesapeake are trying to figure out what exactly led up to a man shooting and killing 6 people before taking his own life.
Walmart mass shooting: First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified as 21-year-old employee
The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.Tyneka Johnson died when a coworker opened fire inside the superstore on Sam’s Circle just after 10pm on Tuesday night.In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Tuesday night, Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her.“We need help locating my lil cousin. She is an employee at Walmart,” wrote a desperate family member.“Everyone need...
Suspect in identified in Walmart shooting that left 7 dead
At the time of the shooting, at least 50 people are believed to have been inside the store.
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead
After an ordinary workday turned deadly at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, survivors and investigators are spending the Thanksgiving holiday questioning the motive of an employee who opened fire on coworkers, killing six before fatally turning the gun on himself.
For the third straight year, America hits grim milestone: 600-plus multiple victim shootings
When the shooting was over and five bodies were removed from a Colorado gay bar that a gunman had turned into a killing zone, yet another sad statistic went into the books: This is the third straight year that there have been more than 600 multiple victim shootings in America.
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
A teenager has been charged as an adult after police claim he killed another young person and confessed on an Instagram video chat, asking for help disposing of the body. Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja Calfornia Sur. Now, nearly one...
