Chesapeake, VA

The Independent

Walmart mass shooting: First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified as 21-year-old employee

The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.Tyneka Johnson died when a coworker opened fire inside the superstore on Sam’s Circle just after 10pm on Tuesday night.In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Tuesday night, Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her.“We need help locating my lil cousin. She is  an employee at Walmart,” wrote a desperate family member.“Everyone need...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
C. Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Idaho8.com

Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body

A teenager has been charged as an adult after police claim he killed another young person and confessed on an Instagram video chat, asking for help disposing of the body. Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cyber Monday: Tips to shop safely

Although great deals can be found on Cyber Monday, there are a few things to keep in mind before hitting the checkout button. Cyber criminals become more bold and aggressive during the holiday season. Experts say thieves will send fake links directing consumers to fraudulent pages or even create fake receipts with the intention of stealing personal information and money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

