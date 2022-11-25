Read full article on original website
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; 7 hurt
Law enforcement in Chesapeake are trying to figure out what exactly led up to a man shooting and killing 6 people before taking his own life.
Walmart mass shooting: First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified as 21-year-old employee
The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.Tyneka Johnson died when a coworker opened fire inside the superstore on Sam’s Circle just after 10pm on Tuesday night.In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Tuesday night, Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her.“We need help locating my lil cousin. She is an employee at Walmart,” wrote a desperate family member.“Everyone need...
Suspect in identified in Walmart shooting that left 7 dead
At the time of the shooting, at least 50 people are believed to have been inside the store.
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead
After an ordinary workday turned deadly at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, survivors and investigators are spending the Thanksgiving holiday questioning the motive of an employee who opened fire on coworkers, killing six before fatally turning the gun on himself.
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
A teenager has been charged as an adult after police claim he killed another young person and confessed on an Instagram video chat, asking for help disposing of the body. Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance.
Federal court denies 19-year-old’s request to witness her father’s execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old’s request to let her witness her father’s execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee. Corionsa Ramey is barred from attending the execution of her...
U.S. reckons with gun violence epidemic after another mass shooting
Every week in the U.S. there are nearly 13 mass shootings and every day about 49 people die due to gun violence. NBC News’ Tom Costello reflects on the excruciatingly long and painful list of recent shootings.Nov. 24, 2022.
University of Idaho students return to campus from break with still no arrest in quadruple killings
University of Idaho students are expected to return to campus Monday from Thanksgiving break despite the lack of a suspect or arrest in the stabbing deaths of four students at an off-campus home. Yet with a killer on the loose, it’s unclear how many students will actually come back to...
Cyber Monday: Tips to shop safely
Although great deals can be found on Cyber Monday, there are a few things to keep in mind before hitting the checkout button. Cyber criminals become more bold and aggressive during the holiday season. Experts say thieves will send fake links directing consumers to fraudulent pages or even create fake receipts with the intention of stealing personal information and money.
