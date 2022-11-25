Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotopost.com
Has Black Friday Shopping Changed? Stores Report Less Footprint in Stores
CIRCLEVILLE – The local Circleville Walmart and local stores reported that Black Friday intense shopping isn’t were it was before the pandemic. This morning I checked out the local stores to see if there were long lines for the annual black Friday sales at the local Walmart and Gamestop expecting a possible line waiting for hours to grab the best deals. When the doors open it has always been in the past a mad dash to get to the best deals and grab them up. Sometimes resulting in verbal and physical altercations. That seems to have changed. Thats not was occurred this morning, employees reported being at their stations prepared for the chaos that never came.
spectrumnews1.com
Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving
HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!. At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air. For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
spectrumnews1.com
Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
1-year-old leukemia patient spends Thanksgiving at home for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At birth, Callahan Hare was diagnosed with infantile leukemia. Now at 19-months, giving thanks has a whole new meaning for his family. "The fact that we can be together for Thanksgiving this year is...it's so exciting. It's all we want is just the four of us to be together," said Katie Hare, Callahan's mother.
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
Community Kitchen Inc. prepares to help hundreds of people in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While families are preparing Thanksgiving feasts for Thursday, many families in need are struggling to put a meal on the table, especially as food costs continue to rise. In Columbus, Community Kitchen, Inc., is preparing to serve 500 people on Thanksgiving Day. "I cooked between 80...
lajollamom.com
How to Buy Discount Columbus Zoo Tickets: 12 Cheap Ways
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Ohio, where you will find more than 7,000 animals across nearly 600 acres. You’ll want to spend a full day there, if not multiple days. Thankfully, you can find discount Columbus Zoo tickets through authorized sellers so that you have more to spend on fun extras like giraffe feedings and upgraded experiences.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
Columbus' 2022 Turkey Trot begins; thousands expected to participate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of runners participated in the Chase Columbus Turkey Trot on Thursday. The race, put together by Ultrafit-USA, has been a recurring event since 1986 and helps get families and friends together before they sit down at the dinner table for Thanksgiving. This year, organizers say...
Pickerington Food Pantry deals with possible domain hack
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — “We’ve got families and seniors who have to make a choice between medication, food and a gift for a loved one,” Vanessa Niekamp said. Niekamp is the executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry. She says 75 meals have been delivered to clients ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving. She’s extra thankful after a recent technical snag.
'Unruly passenger' causes flight bound for Columbus to make emergency landing in Arkansas
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A flight bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 departed from Houston, Texas, heading for Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The plane was forced to land at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a passenger was assaulted on the plane.
NBC4 Columbus
Wet & windy end to the weekend
It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers
MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
Police continue investigation into August hit-and-run in Canal Winchester
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in the investigation into an assault that occurred on August 3, 2022, in Canal Winchester for its “Crime of the Week.” Just after 9 p.m., police officers were called to the 5400 block of Town Hill Drive in the Shannon […]
