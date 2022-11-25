ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

sciotopost.com

Has Black Friday Shopping Changed? Stores Report Less Footprint in Stores

CIRCLEVILLE – The local Circleville Walmart and local stores reported that Black Friday intense shopping isn’t were it was before the pandemic. This morning I checked out the local stores to see if there were long lines for the annual black Friday sales at the local Walmart and Gamestop expecting a possible line waiting for hours to grab the best deals. When the doors open it has always been in the past a mad dash to get to the best deals and grab them up. Sometimes resulting in verbal and physical altercations. That seems to have changed. Thats not was occurred this morning, employees reported being at their stations prepared for the chaos that never came.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving

HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Community Kitchen Inc. prepares to help hundreds of people in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While families are preparing Thanksgiving feasts for Thursday, many families in need are struggling to put a meal on the table, especially as food costs continue to rise. In Columbus, Community Kitchen, Inc., is preparing to serve 500 people on Thanksgiving Day. "I cooked between 80...
COLUMBUS, OH
lajollamom.com

How to Buy Discount Columbus Zoo Tickets: 12 Cheap Ways

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Ohio, where you will find more than 7,000 animals across nearly 600 acres. You’ll want to spend a full day there, if not multiple days. Thankfully, you can find discount Columbus Zoo tickets through authorized sellers so that you have more to spend on fun extras like giraffe feedings and upgraded experiences.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pickerington Food Pantry deals with possible domain hack

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — “We’ve got families and seniors who have to make a choice between medication, food and a gift for a loved one,” Vanessa Niekamp said. Niekamp is the executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry. She says 75 meals have been delivered to clients ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving. She’s extra thankful after a recent technical snag.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

'Unruly passenger' causes flight bound for Columbus to make emergency landing in Arkansas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A flight bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 departed from Houston, Texas, heading for Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The plane was forced to land at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a passenger was assaulted on the plane.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wet & windy end to the weekend

It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
