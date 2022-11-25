CIRCLEVILLE – The local Circleville Walmart and local stores reported that Black Friday intense shopping isn’t were it was before the pandemic. This morning I checked out the local stores to see if there were long lines for the annual black Friday sales at the local Walmart and Gamestop expecting a possible line waiting for hours to grab the best deals. When the doors open it has always been in the past a mad dash to get to the best deals and grab them up. Sometimes resulting in verbal and physical altercations. That seems to have changed. Thats not was occurred this morning, employees reported being at their stations prepared for the chaos that never came.

