Montgomery, NJ

Montgomery full-day kindergarten approved after absentee votes counted

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY – A referendum to start a full-day kindergarten program in the school district has passed after all absentee votes were counted.

The referendum passed by a 3,892-to-3,849 margin, according to results tallied by the Somerset County Clerk's Office.

The referendum asked voters in Montgomery and Rocky Hill to fund the full-day program and to pay for improvements at the former Kid Connection building to house the program.

On Election Day, before the absentee votes were counted, unofficial results showed the referendum losing by a 3,584 to 3,522 margin.

Only 11 school districts in New Jersey do not offer full-day kindergarten. Of those 11, six are in Central Jersey – Montgomery, Bridgewater-Raritan, Metuchen, Monroe, New Providence and Westfield.

The first part of the referendum question asked voters whether to approve the recurring cost of a full-day kindergarten, projected to be $1.62 million in the first year.

Local:McLoone's restaurants, fixtures of the Shore, are coming to the new Montgomery Promenade

That includes seven full-time classroom teachers, a part-time visual and performing arts teacher, a full-time health and physical education teacher, two special services teachers, six educational support assistants, a full-time custodian, a full-time counselor, a full-time clerk, a part-time assistant librarian and a part-time lunch aide.

The second part of the question asked for voters to approve $669,763 to upgrade the Kid Connection building, including fire alarm and security improvements, new windows and repairs to the ventilation system.

The school district has been mulling the creation of a full-day kindergarten program since 2015.

In 2019, the school district was told that the Kid Connection program, run by the township and housed in a separate building on the Orchard Hill Elementary School campus, would be closing in June 2020.

When the township transferred the Kid Connection building to the school district, that allowed the district to revisit starting a full-day kindergarten.

In 2019, the district started studying what needed to be done to start a full-day kindergarten. A plan called for the Orchard Hill preschool program to be relocated to the Kid Connection building and the preschool classrooms at the school converted to kindergarten classrooms.

The school board planned to have the full-day kindergarten question on the November 2020 ballot, but the COVID pandemic intervened with schools closed for in-school learning.

The plan was revived with the return of in-school learning in the 2021-22 school year.

