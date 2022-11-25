Holiday exterior illumination helps Erie tech gurus rage against the dying of the light

For thousands of years, pagans and Christians alike have celebrated the Winter Solstice — the day of the year with the shortest period of daylight — by beating back the darkness with candles and (these days) electric lights. Lots of them.

The Germanic tradition of lighting candles and setting them on the boughs of pine trees has given way to our flame-retardant strands of twinkle lights wrapped around our spruces, firs and plastic look-alikes. Candles in the window were long ago eclipsed by startling and sometimes overwhelming displays of color and sparkle out in our front yards this time of year.

While some prefer to drape a simple strand or two of white clear bulbs over their landscaping, other fun-loving Christmas and winter fans and local municipalities have made holiday lights, often including huge, gleaming community trees, the center of their preparations for the season.

Here is a selection of lights-oriented displays that we know of, put together by municipalities, neighborhoods and volunteer groups who go the extra mile to create a nightly explosion of magic in the cold night air of the holiday season.

We've probably left someone out. Feel free to let us know who and we'll add them to this list. Please send information to jgeisler@timesnews.com .

Erie County neighborhoods

Josh Sitter-Roe, administrator of the Facebook event Driving Trail of Lights , took time to chat Wednesday while putting up Christmas lights at his father's house, near Whispering Woods Golf Club.

He said he and his sister created a map of Erie-area Christmas light displays during the 2020 holiday season.

"We thought it would be fun to do," Sitter-Roe said. "Our entire family puts up Christmas lights and we decided to create a map on Facebook and pretty soon thousands of people were following it."

He said the first iteration of the 2022 map will post Saturday night, Nov. 26, starting with about 30 locations, including some of the municipal or volunteer-run displays such as Downtown d'Lights and Asbury Woods' Winter Wonderland. He said they'll update the map as the season goes on.

Find the map at bit.ly/erielightsFB .

Here are a few neighborhoods that we've noticed from past years.

Whitehall in Fairview (with luminaries throughout on the Saturday before Christmas)

Mantisee Drive in Harborcreek

Evergreen Farms in Fairview

South Shore Drive, east of Sommerheim Drive, Millcreek

Budd Drive neighborhood, east of Asbury Road, Millcreek

Frontier neighborhood, Erie

West 32nd Street from Pittsburgh Ave. to Erie High School

Harvard Blvd., in the area of West 32nd Street

Swanville Road, Fairview

Thoroughbred Loop, Millcreek

Whispering Woods Golf Club, Grubb Road, Millcreek

Amherst Road, south of West 38th Street, Millcreek

Sparkhill Avenue, Harborcreek

Royal Christmas

The annual lighting of the Christmas display at Erie High School will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. The marketing, welding, engineering and landscaping departments will have their Christmas sale in the school lobby starting at 5:30 p.m. The display, with the theme "Snowglobe," will include several thousand lights set to music accessible on FM 101.1. The display is designed and programmed by engineering students. Construction trades and welding students made the supports for the lights and marketing students made the signs. The display will run nightly through the new year.

Hagen History Center

The Watson-Curtze Mansion's three floors are decorated for the holidays, and the gift shop offers unique gift ideas. The entire campus of the Hagen History Center, 356 W. Sixth St., is decorated for the holidays until Jan. 8. See a tree in nearly every room, a new dollhouse exhibit, a new Jewish Heritage exhibit, a new hunting and fishing exhibit and more. Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; Closed Mondays. $10 admission.

Third annual Presque Isle Lights

Thursdays through Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. An evening drive-through tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park. Visitors must be through the entrance gates by 9 p.m. to drive around the park. It's a free event, but the Presque Isle Partnership will accept donations. For each $5 donation, visitors receive a Pipi the Frog button. Register the number on the back for a chance to win a $1,000 Country Fair gas card to be drawn on Jan. 4. Volunteers will staff the donation area and distribute programs and buttons Dec. 1-4, Dec. 8-11, Dec. 15-18, and Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Displays will appear at Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse and lagoons, to name a few. Volunteers at Penelec installed the lights where power is available with the goal of showing off natural beauty while staying respectful of the environment.

The Lake Erie Speedway Hot Chocolate Pitstop offers $2 hot cocoa on Fridays and Saturdays (excluding Christmas Eve and New Years Eve). It's located in the fourth parking lot after entering Presque Isle.

For information, visit bit.ly/PresqueIsleLights .

North East Chamber of Commerce

The North East Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a tree-lighting ceremony in Gibson Park at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. It will include free cocoa and donuts, carols with North East High School chorus, a parade featuring the NEHS marching band and community groups, outdoor movie and popcorn, as well as the lighting of a 40-foot live tree and fireworks.

Franklin/Oil City

Barrow-Civic Theatre, 1223 Liberty St., Franklin, is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza through Dec. 22. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though closed on Thanksgiving. Free. Vote on your favorite tree. For information, call Gary at 814-437-3440, or visit bit.ly/franklintrees , or Barrowtheatre.org .

Asbury Woods

The boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods, 4105 Asbury Road, will be lit up each night in December (except Dec. 24 and 25) from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Stop inside the Nature Center and view our animal exhibit and browse holiday items for sale in our expanded gift shop with products from local artisans. The lighted boardwalk and Nature Center will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required.

Edinboro

Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department present the Lighting of the Lights Thursday Dec. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees can gather near CVS, 124 Erie St., where Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck at 6 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to follow the truck through town to the fire hall at 125 Meadville St. as the Christmas lights are lit, and enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and the music of the Boro Big Band inside the hall. New this year, Magic Steve will attend. Don't miss the Santa Sprint, a short fun run. Registration starts at 5 p.m. Report outside Le Jardin along Meadville Street. The race will start at 5:30 p.m. Dress as Santa and walk, jog, run, or roll on this festive, short course down Route 99 from roughly 6N to Normal Street and back. For information, visit bit.ly/edinboroLights .

Erie Downtown d'Lights

Perry Square, Friday, Dec. 2 5 to 8 p.m. The event will include a professional lighting display, holiday music, holiday village shops in West Perry Square and a live-cut tree and wreath sale by Mason Farms. Santa and Mayor Joe Schember will arrive via horse-drawn carriage at 6 p.m. to light up the park on stage. After that, Santa will be available to meet with kids during the Santa Experience in Perry Square.

Corry

A Hometown Corry Christmas, Friday Dec. 2, 5-10 p.m., throughout the downtown business district, including City Park. Event includes wagon rides, a visit from Santa Claus, a living Nativity, luminaries, bell choir and caroling. The event is presented by the Corry Area Chamber of Commerce. For information, visit corrychamber.com/events/ or call 814-665-9925.

Meadville

Meadville Light Up Night , Dec. 2, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Features the tree lighting, a visit from Santa and shopping local as well as live music. Also, the Meadville Independent Business Alliance presents Ice Sculptures Downtown, featuring more than 30 works chiseled into blocks of frozen water.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Holiday exterior illumination helps Erie tech gurus rage against the dying of the light