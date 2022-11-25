ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe approves major updates to its Master Plan. Here's what's included

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
MONROE – The township has updated its Master Plan, following input from thousands of residents and local businesses that shared ideas, asked questions, made suggestions and engaged in thoughtful discussion.

Hundreds of residents attended three community workshops and more than 1,600 respondents contributed more than tens of thousands of comments in a community-wide survey held last year. The feedback was essential for shaping the physical, social, environmental and economic future of the community, township officials said.

The Master Plan, adopted Oct. 27 by the township Planning Board, sets a vision for the future of the township in areas of municipal land use zoning, open space acquisitions, transportation improvements, utilities, infrastructure, economic development and plans for new parks and recreation opportunities.

“Public input was a key step in working together with the community at large to develop a thoughtful and strategic Master Plan,” said Mayor Stephen Dalina in a statement. “Each person brought unique ideas and experiences that were valuable to the outcome of this process. The final product is the reflection of the wishes and desires of township residents as we prepare for the future.”

In summary, the plan:

  • Limits residential development and expands open space purchases, new parks and the creation of more stores, restaurants and other appropriate service businesses in commercial areas where there is existing infrastructure. The plan calls for the creation of more walkable commercial areas in the township.
  • Proposes the expansion of existing parks and the creation of new and additional recreation opportunities.
  • Specifically identifies potential parcels to target for open space preservation, which would increase the amount of preserved open space by more than 370 acres.
  • Develops strategies to improve traffic circulation and safety through intersection improvements and low-cost safety improvements and assess traffic operations across 15 miles of major roadways and at least eight major intersections in the township.
  • Calls for expanded bike and walking trails, on- and off-road, to better connect the township and provide residents with greater opportunities for recreation.
  • Preserves and enhances the rural character of certain areas of the township, focusing on encouraging greater participation in farmland preservation.

The updated Master Plan is available at www.monroetwp.com under “Boards and Commissions” and then under the “Planning Board” tab.

