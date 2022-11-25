Edison BOE appoints acting superintendent of schools

EDISON – The Board of Education on Tuesday appointed Edward Aldarelli acting superintendent of schools before Superintendent Bernard Bragen’s departure at the end of the month.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve in this capacity," Aldarelli said. "And I am not only thankful for the opportunity but consider it a privilege as well to serve the district in this capacity and continue all the great things that had been going on here and make sure that there's a smooth transition between myself and Dr. Bragen at the end of his time here. We've worked closely hand in hand throughout."

Aldarelli has been with the Edison school district for just over two years. He previously served as an elementary school principal for West Freehold School for 13 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in History and Education and master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Monmouth University in 1996 and 2002, respectively. He completed his doctorate in Education from Saint Peter's University in 2017.

Aldarelli's salary has yet to be determined, according to the district.

Board of Education members welcomed Aldarelli to his new role and wished him luck.

“Hopefully we can all together do a good job next year,” said school board member Xiaohan "Shannon" Peng. “I also want to thank the public for putting the pressure on some of the board members for finally doing the right thing for the students. And we're putting the students first."

Several community members had written on social media about school board member infighting and requesting a new superintendent be named in a timely fashion.

Bragen, an Edison High School graduate and former assistant principal at J.P. Stevens High School, announced in September he was leaving his post after more than three years for another superintendent job in Virginia.

"I just want to say how grateful I am for having had the experience to sit at this table and to be a part of the school district and to work in a capacity of superintendent," Bragen said.

