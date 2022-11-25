ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone House hotel plan in Warren gets a second chance for approval

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
WARREN – A proposal to build a hotel next to the Stone House restaurant will get a second chance from the township Zoning Board of Adjustment next month.

The application of Maddy Realty to build a 40-room hotel next to the Stone House restaurant and banquet hall on Stirling Road is scheduled to be heard by the board on Dec. 5.

In May, the board voted 4-3 to reject the plan after seven public hearings dating to March 2021.

The plan denied earlier this year called for 66 rooms. The revised plan now proposes 40 rooms, including two bridal suites, on the first floor and in a basement in the building located on a hillside.

The new plan also eliminates a proposed second story of the building.

The hotel would be exclusively used by guests attending wedding receptions at the Stone House.

In December, Maddy Realty will be requesting only a use variance for the hotel. If the use variance is granted, then Maddy Realty will go forward with applying for site plan approval. A hotel is not a permitted use in the township's Neighborhood Business zone.

Local:Coptic church wants to build permanent home in Warren

The board's decision came after neighbors on Dillon Court opposed the plan, telling the board they already had complaints about the noise and lights from the Stone House. They also said there were problems with overflow parking.

In voting against the plan, Board Chairperson Foster Cooper said the hotel was too much of an intense use of the property and that Maddy Realty did not meet the legal criteria required for a variance.

Board member Michael Galbraith agreed the hotel was too intensive of a use and, according to the meeting minutes, "there is a lot going on there already."

But board member Donald Huber, who voted for the application, said Maddy Realty had addressed the concerns of the neighbors.

Huber also noted that having a hotel next to the banquet hall would enhance public safety by providing accommodation for guests who may become intoxicated.

Anthony Paolella, another board member who favored the application, said the hotel would not add to the neighbors' complaints about the noise. He also noted that Maddy had redesigned the plan in response to comments made by the neighbors and the board.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Comments / 0

 

