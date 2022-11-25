ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranbury Township, NJ

Cranbury’s $4.3 million new public library welcomes patrons

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 3 days ago
CRANBURY – The dream of having a freestanding public library in the township has become a reality.

A grand opening with ribbon cutting was held last week at the new facility at 30 Park Place West, just off Main Street.

At just under 12,000 square feet, the library features a children’s area with interactive games and story time space, three dedicated meeting rooms, the Cranbury Historical Archive and more.

"Having a freestanding public library was a dream and a goal of mine even before I became the director in 2008," said Library Director Marilynn G. Mullen. "It wasn’t an easy journey to arrive at this point, but the result makes it all worthwhile."

The library had been in Cranbury Elementary School before moving into temporary space on North Main Street in 2020.

Local:The revamped Cranbury Inn, which includes a new liquor store, unveiled this fall

In 2010, at the request of the library board, the Cranbury Public Library Foundation began a capital campaign to raise private donations to build a freestanding library.

A $2.3 million grant from the state supplied half the cost of the new library. The Library Foundation’s capital campaign raised $2.4 million needed to begin the project.

The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sunday.

For additional information on the library visit cranburypubliclibrary.org.

