ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Hurry, the GOAT of Air Fryers Is On Sale for $100

By Korin Miller
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C95N3_0jNChXs700
Amazon

In the world of air fryers, one brand repeatedly rises to the top: Ninja. The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is a hot-ticket item at Amazon. And, as part of an early Black Friday deal, this dinner-maker is an impressive $30 off. Right now, you can score Ninja's beloved air fryer for $100 (originally $130).

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

So, why does this air fryer have more than 34,400 perfect reviews? It's got a lot going for it. For starters, the Ninja allows you to cook with up to 75% less fat and oil than typical frying methods, doing your health a solid in the process.

It also has a huge temperature range—105 to 400 degrees, to be exact—allowing you to gently dehydrate foods or full-on (air) fry them in a matter of minutes. While you can adjust the temperature to the exact degree using buttons on the machine, you can also select one of four preset buttons—Air Fry, Dehydrate, Roast and Reheat.

The fryer has a four-quart nonstick basket that can house up to two pounds of fries, making it a good fit for small- or medium-sized families.

Another great feature of this fryer? It has dishwasher-safe parts, so you can simply toss the basket in your washing machine after use.

Again, this air fryer has an army of fans who can't get enough of its convenience and ability to churn out delicious food. "The air fryer tastes much better than baked and better for you than fried," said a five-star fan. "It is not going to taste like French fries deep fried in lard, but it's close."

"Everyone should have one of these!" a fellow happy customer raved. "My first use was to reheat fries and within minutes, they were crispy. I've also cooked fish sticks and that was quick and easy too. It has so many uses, my oven is jealous. The instructions are easy, and it is very easy to clean. The stick free coating is amazing."

This sale is only on for a limited time—and while supplies last. Don't miss your chance to get a mega-popular air fryer at a deep discount!

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, Was $130, Now $100 on Amazon.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Stock Up on Your Favorite Yeti Cups and Tumblers with This 30% Off Amazon Sale

Trying to drink more water? Or want a reliable mug that'll keep your coffee warm for hours? It can be tough to find the best travel mug to meet these criteria. Luckily, social media fave Yeti has drinkware for just about everyone! From the handy Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup to the ultra-cool Wine Tumbler, there's a Yeti cup to fit any need, keeping your ice cold beverages icy and your steaming drinks steaming.
Parade

Snag These Dad-Friendly New Balance Shoes for Up to 40% Off on Amazon

It can be tough to find the best sneakers that work for you. You want your shoes to be comfortable, supportive, and stylish. But it can be hard to find a pair that fills all those prerequisites. Either you find a shoe that you love the look of and it isn't supportive, or you find a shoe that's super supportive and you just can't stand the way it looks. Trust us when we say you can definitely find the best of both worlds, and you might be able to find it cheaper than you think, right now as part of the flurry of Black Friday deals going on.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item in 3 Different Iterations

McDonald's can do no wrong in the breakfast category. The brand's latest return is just further evidence of this. The golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out three bagel sandwiches piled with your favorite early-morning ingredients. The fan-favorite menu item, which is rejoining menus in three iterations, is landing in...
INDIANA, PA
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Parade

Parade

63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy