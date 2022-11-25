ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Former Erie Insurance CEO Jeffrey Ludrof dies at 63

By Jim Martin, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
Jeffrey A. Ludrof, who served as the sixth CEO of Erie Insurance from 2002 to 2007, has died at the age of 63.

Ludrof, a resident of Cranberry Township, Butler County, died Nov. 19 while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, according to his obituary.

Erie Insurance, where Ludrof worked for 25 years, said he joined the company in 1981 as a claims adjuster at its Allentown-Bethlehem branch. He became district sales manager at that same location in 1985.

Following several promotions, Ludroff was named executive vice president of insurance operations in 1999. He held that post for nearly three years before being named CEO in 2002. He took over for Stephen Milne, who died in 2002 at the age of 54 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

Ludrof, who served as the company's top executive until August 2007, was followed by John J. Brinling Jr., who was interim CEO from 2007 to 2008.

The company's current CEO, Tim NeCastro said "The Erie family is saddened by the passing of former Erie Insurance President and CEO Jeff Ludrof. Jeff’s five years as CEO capped more than 25 years of service marked by leadership roles in both corporate and field insurance operations. Those of us who were here at Erie during his tenure remember Jeff fondly and our hearts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

An early retirement

Erie Insurance appeared to be in good financial shape when Ludrof announced his departure in a quarterly earnings report filed in August 2007.

The company reported net income for that quarter of $70.5 million, a 25.3% increase over the same quarter in the previous year.

It was also under his watch, in 2003, that the company first joined the Fortune 500, a ranking of the nation's 500 largest companies by total revenue.

While Ludrof's decision to retire came two years after he disclosed that he had Hodgkin's disease, Ludrof said at the time that his decision was not health-related.

It did appear, however, to be tied to broader changes that were taking place at the company.

Ludrof announced his departure two weeks after the death of F.W. Hirt, chairman of the company's board of directors, and on the same day the company announced that Thomas Hagen had been elected to replace Hirt as chairman of the board.

"I have enjoyed a long and successful career at this company, but after considering the recent passing of (F.W.) Bill Hirt, as well as the excellent financial and operational shape of The Erie, I think that this is the ideal moment — for myself, my family and for The Erie — to move on to something new," he said.

In an interview at the time with the Erie Times-News, Ludrof said: "I recognize that sometimes a leader has to step aside to allow progress and I am very excited about the (company's) future and about my future."

Hagen, who remains chairman of the board at Erie Insurance, said Wednesday that he was saddened by Ludrof's passing.

"He was really in the prime of his life," Hagen said. "He was a great contributor to the success of Erie Insurance at the time he was there."

A second act

In more recent years, Ludrof entered into a business partnership with Erie developer Tom Kennedy.

The two had been partners for about 10 years in Select Real Estate Opportunities, a real estate investment fund that invested in medical clinics and five Cobblestone Hotel locations.

"We were business partners. He was my sounding board," Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who first met Ludrof during his time at the helm at Erie Insurance, said that Ludrof was proud of what he accomplished in that role.

But he also distinguished himself outside Erie Insurance and outside the world of business.

"He was the kind of guy who would light up a room when he walked in. He was always smiling," Kennedy said. "I think he was a great person and did a lot for the community. I'm a better person for having worked with and having known him."

Kennedy said Ludrof overcame the Hodgkin's disease that he disclosed in 2002, but dealt with dementia at the end of his life. His family asked that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Ludrof is survived by his wife of 37 years, Loria Bisci Ludrof, as well as three sons and four grandchildren.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com.

