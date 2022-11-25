ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

History Spotlight: Canfield-Downs House

By Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels
The Canfield-Downs House, 1874

The Canfield-Downs house was a landmark Italianate home whose distinctive square cupola appeared in several early Fremont photographs. This picture was taken at the wedding of Nellie Pease, a relative of Rutherford B. Hayes, and Willis Merriam on July 21, 1874. Hayes is seated third from left of the central column, and young Fanny Hayes and her cousin Lucy Keeler sit to the right. The house was on the northwest corner of Ewing and High Street, and it was replaced in the 1890s by the Failing house which still stands on that corner. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

