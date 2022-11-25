Sanitize your nasty phone with this Belkin wireless charger

Black Friday discounts are in full swing, and everything from electronics to apparel is on sale. Looking to buy something you wouldn't usually pay the full price for? The Belkin Boost Charge 10W UV Sanitizer is just the thing for you. Since it usually costs around $80, it's a pricey product to get simply to clean your smartphone and earbuds. With almost half off, the price tag is much easier to swallow and easy to justify.

Yes, it's always better to take the effort to clean and disinfect your phone properly, but not everyone has the time — or the energy. Speaking from experience, I usually end up spraying my phone with an aerosol disinfectant instead of doing the proper job because I am too darn lazy.

This is where Belkin comes in. See, the task of disinfecting your phone isn't as bothersome if it doesn't require any effort. The Belkin Boost Charge 10W UV Sanitizer charges your phone wirelessly while killing all the germs with UV rays. Not only does it take care of the sanitizing job, but it also tops up the battery wirelessly at the same time. Two birds with one stone? Yes, please.

Your phone is always touching your fingers and then your face. Keep that germ-ridden device squeaky clean with the Belkin Boost Charge 10W UV Sanitizer. With $30 knocked off the price, this is a superb deal. You get to juice up your phone's battery and disinfect it at the same time, with minimal effort on your part.

The Belkin Boost Charge 10W UV Sanitizer comes with a 4ft USB-A to USB-C cable and it needs to be plugged into an 18W wall adapter. Don't worry about everyday usage. Once you've set this sanitization slash charging station up with the right wall charger, you won't need to bother with cables again.

Simply place your phone , earbuds, or smartwatch inside the Belkin UV Sanitizer and shut the lid to set both processes in motion. The gadget will automatically charge your devices wirelessly and disinfect them as well.