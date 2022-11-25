ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Furr's Top 25 Richland County boys basketball players for 2022-23

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
MANSFIELD — The Thanksgiving turkey is all gone and the leftovers are in the fridge.

And that means one thing — high school basketball season is officially here.

Before we tip off opening weekend, let's get one final preview in for the 2022-23 season. It is time to release my Top 25 Richland County boys basketball players for the 2022-23 season.

Let's see who made the list.

25. Aidan Culler, Lucas

Culler played in a handful of games last season before tearing his ACL causing him to miss the rest of the season. He worked his butt off to get back for football and enjoyed some success and will now turn his focus to a strong and healthy junior basketball season. He was averaging 9.5 points a game before his injury last year and will be huge for the Cubs this season.

24. Mason Pipes, Clear Fork

An honorable mention All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference player last season for the Colts, Pipes will try to bring an end to a 25-game losing streak for the Colts. Pipes stuck it out all of last season and should see the fruits of his labor pay off in 2022-23.

23. Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian

An honorable mention All-Mid-Buckeye Conference player last year, Baker missed the second half of the season due to transfer rules. Now, he is free and clear to play the entire season which will help the Flames a ton as they look to post a winning record for the first time in four seasons.

22. Andrew Smollen, Lucas

Smollen is a natural leader and earned honorable mention All-Mid-Buckeye Conference last season. He will see his role grow even more than the spot-up shooter he has grown to be as he will be looked at to pick up some of the defensive assignments this season.

21. Casey Lantz, Shelby

Lantz has been patiently waiting his turn with the Whippets. He would have started on any other varsity team in Richland County last year as a sophomore, but with the load of senior talent the Whippets had, he spent his time working on his game and playing a ton of minutes on JV. The kid is a baller, just a fair warning.

20. Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby

Ramsey was one of those players who were victimized by the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference's postseason awards spectacle. He didn't pick up an honor despite being one of the most impactful players in the league. This year, the MOAC can't keep him off the list as he will have an even bigger breakout season than he did a year ago.

19. Braxton Hall, Ontario

Hall was an honorable mention All-MOAC player last season as he was thrown into a leadership role after the Warriors suffered some unfortunate injuries early in the season. Now a senior, Hall has that year under his belt and should show what he is made of in 2022-23.

18. Elijah Hudson, Lexington

There may not be a player in Richland County with more potential than 6-foot-8 Hudson. He can shoot it well from the outside and has untapped athletic ability. If he can get stronger both physically and mentally, he can work himself into a Division I college conversation. His junior season will be a huge opportunity for the youngster to show just how much he has grown with his maturity.

17. Gage Weaver, Ontario

Weaver played two quarters of his junior season before suffering a wrist injury in the first game of the year and never returned to the lineup. The Warriors missed him a lot, but he had a baseball season to prepare for, he is playing at Ashland University at the next level, so he made sure he was 100% before returning to any athletics. Now healthy, Weaver is going to be one of the better players in the county.

16. Andrew Fanello, Lucas

Fanello earned second team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors last year after showing just what a dynamic defender he could be. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury in football so we will not see him on the basketball court this year, but he definitely deserves a spot on this list.

15. Nathan Haney, Mansfield Senior

Haney's upside is incredible. An athletic guard, there may not be anyone quicker from one end to the other. Haney was an honorable mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference player last season and now steps into a leadership role for the Tygers. They should excel with Haney leading the charge.

14. Ty Lehnhart, Lucas

Lehnhart burst onto the scenes late in the season for the Cubs and showed why he deserved second team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors. He is a nice complimentary piece to the Cubs lineup and relishes in his role. When they need him to be, Lehnhart can be the Cubs' No. 1 option on any given night. He is that good.

13. Feree Kent, St. Peter’s

Kent was an honorable mention All-Northwest District and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference player a year ago for the Spartans. He has a tough task of trying to lead St. Peter's out of some of the darkest days of the boys basketball program's history, but kudos to him for sticking around and giving it everything he has in a day where transferring seems to be the acceptable way to go.

12. Carter Weaver, Ontario

After his older brother went down with an injury, the Ontario Warriors became Carter Weaver's team and he did a great job of leading them as a sophomore. He earned second team All-MOAC honors and now, with reinforcement coming back, Weaver is due to have a lot of pressure taken off his shoulders which will help him relax and just play.

11. Jarek Ringler, Crestview

Ringler was an honorable mention All-Northwest District, honorable mention All-District 6 and second team All-Firelands Conference player a season ago for the Cougars. Now the starting point guard, the ball will be in the Cougars' best ball-handlers hands a majority of the time and only good things can happen with Ringler running the show.

10. Heath Kash, Crestview

Arguably the best shooter in Richland County, Kash earned honorable mention All-Northwest District, honorable mention All-District 6 and second team All-Firelands Conference for the Cougars last season. Kash is a sniper and will make teams pay when they lose him in transition. With his shooting ability and every one the Cougars have around him, Kash could lead Crestview to their first Firelands Conference championship in more than 20 years.

9. Corbin Toms, Lucas

Toms is a true point guard. Earning honorable mention All-Northwest District, second team All-District 6 and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors last season, Toms proved to be a dynamic guard with his scoring and passing abilities. With Toms running the show, the Cubs look like they are a lock to win another MBC championship and make a run at a district title while they are at it.

8. Owen Barker, Crestview

Barker is my early pick for the 2022-23 Firelands Conference Player of the Year. He is going to dominate that league just like he did on the football field. His size and athleticism will leave him a matchup nightmare for every team in the league and every team on the Cougars' nonconference schedule. A third team All-Northwest District, second team All-District 6 and first team All-FC player last year, Barker will be an All-Ohioan this year, mark my words.

7. Hudson Moore, Lexington

Moore was an honorable mention All-Northwest District, honorable mention All-District 6 and second team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference player last season and looks like he is ready to take the next step and become an All-Ohioan this year. He looks lighter on his feet as he will likely play one of the guard positions for the Minutemen. But you can still bank on him banging around inside for offensive rebounds and stick backs. The kid has a relentless motor.

6. Jayden Jeffries, Madison

Jeffries is a returning honorable mention All-Ohioan in Division I and a second team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6 and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference player for the Rams. Madison finished a game over .500 in the regular season last year to post the first winning record in three seasons and it is because of guys like Jeffries who stuck it out during the down years and put in the hard work. This year, I think he sees that dedication pay off big time.

5. Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian

The co-MBC Player of the Year and a special mention All-Ohio, first team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6 and first team All-MBC player during his sophomore campaign, there may not be a better all-around athlete on this list than Amarr Davis. He helped the Flames finish 11-11 in the regular season last year to post the first .500 -or-better record since 2017-18. He should have any trouble leading the Flames to a better-than-.500 record this year as he is coming off of an amazing football season at Mansfield Senior.

4. Logan Toms, Lucas

Toms has been a staple for the Cubs over the last two seasons and he is only a junior. Last year as a sophomore, he earned special mention All-Ohio, first team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6, first team All-MBC and MNC Player of the Year honors so he already has quite the resume. With two more seasons to go, Toms is hoping to cement quite a legacy with the Cubs and he can start this year by helping them win their fifth consecutive MBC championship and their third district title in four years. That would be a great start.

3. Brayden Fogle, Lexington

Listen, there has been a lot of hype around "that freshman from Lexington" and I am here to tell you every single bit of recognition is completely warranted. You don't get Division I offers from programs like Texas A&M, Arizona State, IUPUI, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Jackson State and Radford for no reason. The best thing about Fogle is how grounded he is. He has taken the coaching from his Lexington coaches and is fitting in nicely with his Minutemen teammates while also taking their leadership. After all, he has yet to play a varsity game so he can learn from his teammates about what to expect. Watch for Fogle to have a huge year and help the Minutemen in any way he possibly can. He is a special talent.

2. Baden Forup, Lexington

Forup is the best big man in Richland County and it may not even be close. He earned special mention All-Ohio, second team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6 and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference last season leading Lexington to a runner-up finish in the Division II district tournament. Forup has developed a nice mid-range shot over the summer and spent countless hours in the gym. He will be a major reason why Lex will be in the conversation as OCC champions at the end of the regular season and when the tournament comes around, watch out.

1. Alex Bruskotter, Shelby

Bruskotter was a third team All-Ohioan in Division II and earned first team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6 and first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference after averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals during his sophomore season. He shot 36% from three and has offers from Division II Ashland and Division I Ohio University, Illinois State Wright State along with visits to Toledo and Belmont. He is just a junior, but the kid is well beyond his years and his size mixed with his athletic ability makes him the obvious choice for the top player in Richland County. The kid is something special.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

