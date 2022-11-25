ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County property transfers: Mobile home park sells for $2.3 million

32 Wolfe Ave., Mansfield; Renee E. Taylor to U.S. Bank National Association; $35,508

105 N. Martin Drive, Shelby; Rachel L. Powell, htta Rachel L. Willman, to Gage Wright; $137,000

62 Wellsley Drive, Lexington; Aaron J. and Rachel N. Leonard to Sandra A. and Mark A. Hensley Sr.; $229,900

22 Heatherwood Drive, Shelby; Chad Montgomery to Cody A. Gurik; $150,000

1187 Lewis Road, Ontario; James F. and Erin D. Reeder to Nicholas Blevins; $180,000

60 Mack Ave., Shelby; Corey A. LaBarge to Paul Heydinger; $100,000

561 Bellville Johnsville Road, Bellville; Christine K. and William T. Mills III to Derek T. and Lauren A. Mills; $44,000

561 Bellville Johnsville Road, Bellville; Derek T. and Lauren A. Mills to Brian B. and Letitia L. Miller; $230,000

1839 Cutnaw Road, Butler; Evelyn and Douglas A. Williams to Thomas L. and Jessica Carder; $67,000

860 Oak St. (three parcels); Saso Real Estate LLC to Morocco Holdings LLC; $850,000

1935 Hulit Road, Mansfield; Michael J. and Tara D. Thayer to Hannah Williams; $239,900

280 Poorman Road (two parcels), Bellville; Stephen J. and Susan D. Beal to Tommy E. and Jason Thatcher; $410,000

127 Crouse St. (22 parcels), Mansfield; Powell Supply Inc. to Morvillus LLC; $135,000

2000 Outer Drive, Mansfield; Ashfield Estates MHP LLC to Mifflin MHP Land LLC; $2,325,000

405 S. Linden Road, Mansfield; Christopher Lehnhart to Braden Lehnhart; $10,000

837 Mayflower Ave., Mansfield; The Estate of Dolores J. Gatten to James Woodke; $43,000

310 Marion Ave. (three parcels), Mansfield; Michelle K. Vitello and Angelo Sorrenti to Another One Realty LLC; $133,500

1202 Bonnie Drive, Mansfield; The Estate of Russell W. Adkins to Smart Property Holdings LLC; $105,600

6481 Durbin Road, Bellville; Sondra K. Whatman to Randall L. and Susan E. Crider; $6,375

1092 Fifth Ave. (three parcels), Mansfield; Philip A. Beer to Robin E. Underwood; $75,000

Twenty-six parcels (vacant lot) on Glenleigh Boulevard, Mansfield; The Hoffman Family Revocable Living Trust to Blue Door Development Group LLC; $450,000

857 Greenfield Drive, Mansfield; Sally J. Wallace to William E. and Eileen M. Tomsich; $188,000

249 Westgate Drive, Mansfield; Mary L. and Leoda Melton Jr. to Matthew L. and Tiffany A. Fair; $205,000

2254 Pavonia North Road, Mansfield; Gary L. and Nellie E. Wright to Cornelia Beyer-Kline; $128,500

147 N. Adams St., Mansfield; Mid Ohio Amusement LLC to Summer Fir LLC; $86,000

3710 Shangri-La Ave. E., Ontario; Susanne K. and Reed T. Hiltner to Tyler J. Korbas and Brandi R. Morrow; $375,000

196 Ohio 314 (three parcels), Mansfield; Linda D. McFarland and Debra L. Mauk, successor co-trustees of The Kurbad Family Trust, to Nicholas Miller; $200,000

One parcel on Smith Avenue, Mansfield; CCSF Properties LLC to Mansfield Richland LLC; $24,000

460 Rembrandt St., Mansfield; Cynthia L. and Darrell E. Hanke to Matthew J. and Megan B. Johnson; $115,360

3547-3549 Ohio 132 N., Mansfield; Larry D. Risner to Austin R. and Ashten V. Child; $276,000

592 Arlington Ave., Mansfield; Larry D. Merwine to Jacob Goetz and Cheyanne Lambert; $139,900

Two parcels (vacant lot) on Crandal Road, Mansfield; Patty L. Garcia to Lowell Spencer; $7,000

65 Lucas North Road, Lucas; Margaret A. Schmahl, Jennifer Mathis and Jill K. Bauer to Lisa M. and Howard L. Guegold; $79,900

One parcel (9.997 acres) on Mount Zion Road, Lucas; Thomas A. Wade to Anthony L. Secrist; $147,455

1713 Honeysuckle Drive, Mansfield; John Jaholnyckyj to Landen E. Arledge and Megan R. Bellomy; $185,000

12 Ohio 603 (two parcels), Shiloh; Mike and Amy Nelson to Matthew and Casey Smith; $65,000

52 Eleanor Ave., Mansfield; Paul E. and Sandra L. Webb to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $50,000

449 Van Buren St., Mansfield; Wayne D. Miller to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $4,000

195 Oxford Ave., Mansfield; Todd A. and Angela M. Barhorst to Summer Fir LLC; $19,000

6838 Ohio 98, Shelby; Estate of Rodney D. Ebersole to Corinthians Recovery Inc.; $15,000

129 Elderberry Drive, Mansfield; Kandace K. Sexton to Sylvia C. Jordan; $199,900

16 Sixth St., Shelby; DSV SPV1 LLC to Carl E. Schroeder; $32,500

64 High St., Butler; Nicole J. Payne to Natalie and Ryan Van Riper; $170,000

One parcel (3.00 acres) on Pleasant Valley Road, Lucas; John R. and Victoria L. Cochran to Bethany and David Esterline; $27,000

58 E. Tucker Ave. (two parcels), Shelby; KMS Enterprises Group LLC to Tylor and Dawn M. Hoffman; $62,000

953 Park Avenue East, Mansfield; Robert J. and Melanie G. Gilbert to Carmen G. and Kelson D. Batten; $198,500

2426 Emma Lane, Mansfield; Randall and Marcie Hess to Mitchell B. and Wendy Shopbell; $130,000

3651 Milligan Road, Ontario; Kelson D. Batten to Taylor Komives and Allison Dixon; $195,000

One parcel on Crystal Springs St., Mansfield; Ronald D. Meadows to Meadows Leasing and Rentals LLC; $3,350

743 Bowman St., Mansfield; Dejanee C. Brookins to Jamell L. Coffee; $17,000

1555 Twin Lakes Drive, Mansfield; Dora M. Gearhart to Jennifer Greene, Marc E. Moore and Joan E. Moore; $60,000

815 Bellville Johnsville Road, Bellville; Elaine K. Lufkin to Johnny R. McCune Jr.; $37,500

60 Mansfield Place (two parcels), Mansfield; Randy F. and Sharon O. Kemp to Sol Properties Northeast LLC; $32,000

4831 Stein Road (two parcels), Shelby; Norman J. and Julie A. Heichelbech to Nicholas Claytor; $160,000

1291 Benedict Ave., Mansfield; Lynn A. Simms to Lisa M. Church; $10,000

ashlandsource.com

Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday

ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New cleaning company in Bucyrus “maid” to shine

BUCYRUS – A new cleaning service in town is offering clients maid service made easy. Magnificent Maid, which officially opened on November 7, provides general and deep cleaning services to residential and commercial customers but focuses primarily on business establishments, according to owner Dustin Ritchie. “There’s a need I...
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
10TV

Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health

MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
