Franklin County deed transfers: Oct. 16-22, 2022

By Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Oct. 16-22, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

More deeds: Find out what properties have changed hands in Franklin County

DR Rentles LLC to Dustin Osborn, Steele Avenue, Peters Township, $150,000

Patrick Posey to Amber Dawn Shatzer Moats, Waxwing Drive, Antrim Township, $289,900

Frances Burkholder to Seth Coldsmith, White Church Road, Southampton Township, $66,000

House Cash LLC to Rigoberto Alegria Villanueva, one parcel, Chambersburg, $155,000

944 Stouffer Avenue LLC to Martin Investment Properties LLC, Stouffer Avenue, Chambersburg, $675,000

Misael Carols Vera to Springview Properties LLC, Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, $250,000

Saddik Ghabrial to Chloe Pogue, Lurgan Avenue, Shippensburg, $155,000

LWE Properites LLC to Brady Geyer, South Fourth Street, Chambersburg, $212,000

Gary Weaver to Catherine Taylor, Letzburg Road, Peters Township, $225,000

Roshell Warren to Alexandro Roldan, West South Street, Chambersburg, $36,000

Roshell Warren to Baez Realty Chambersburg LLC, East Washington Street, Chambersburg, $41,000

Dean Dovey to Sarah Elwood, West Seminary Street, Mercersburg, $210,000

Leona Crider to Evan Petre, Browns Mill Road, Antrim Township, $419,900

Wayne Eichenlaub to Steven Stern, Larkspur Lane, Guilford Township, $341,510

Gary Ford to Jeffrey Smeltzer, Noble Drive, Southampton Township, $308,000

Judith Kopsch to Erich Maxey, Opal Drive, Hamilton Township, $327,400

Ronnie Knepper to Laura McCarty, North Broad Street, Waynesboro, $210,000

Andrew Haldeman to Chrystal Lee Reed, Coseytown Road, Antrim Township, $226,000

David Malcolm to Nicole Shearer, Strickler Aveneu, Washington Township, $222,000

Derick Webber to Cameron Patrick Hammer, Mercersburg Road, Montgomery Township, $225,000

Brian Peters to Sonia Hurley, Minnich Road, Greene Township, $190,000

Joy Brouse to Brenda Fortna, East McKinley Street, Chambersburg, $250,000

Rosalie Turner to Cory Worley, Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $39,500

Lisa Joann McCrea to Jamie Sharp, West Second Street, Waynesboro, $200,000

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County Inc. to Amanda Shaeffer, East Washington Street, Chambersburg, $210,000

Cold Spring Builders LLC to William Barfknecht Jr., Oak Leaf Lane North, Guilford Township, $439,900

Christian Life Church of Chambersburg to Michael Schellhase, Falcon Lane, Hamilton Township, $260,000

Shirley Chidboy to Todd Chidboy, Old Forge Road, Quincy Township, $35,362.50

Leonard Trautner to John Hawk, Parson Road, Fannett Township, $59,500

Dennis Joe Miller to Alleman Fee Owner LLC, one parcel, Guilford Township, $9,550,000

Sun Enterprises LLC to Waynesboro Day Care Center, East Main Street, Washington Township, $100,000

Homer Mong Jr. to Dennis Layton, East Main Street, Greene Township, $20,000

Shirley Rhodes to Christina Pernigotti, one parcel, Mercersburg, $180,000

Jordan Statler to Loren Eby, Coontown Road, Hamilton Township, $270,000

Samuel Spinder to Jordan Statler, Shannon Drive North, Antrim Township, $409,000

Dirk Coble to Shack Properties LLC, two parcels, Chambersburg, $314,000

William Barnes to Alex Ronald Nee, Cedarbrook Drive, Antrim Township, $325,000

2018 LP to 2024 Lincoln Way LLC, three parcels, Guilford Township, $3,500,000

Connie Shives to Stephen Shane Long, Appleway, St. Thomas Township, $10,000

Gavin Armstrong to Timothy Myers, Upper Horse Valley Road, Letterkenny Township, $175,000

Brim Builders Inc. to Christopher Chrisp, Divinity Drive, Antrim Township, $89,900

David Hunter to Thomas Harrison Lytle, Shannon Drive South, Antrim Township, $560,000

Larry Cook to Maria Rodriguez, Geyer Drive, Chambersburg, $111,000

Carl Cramer to Amber Petruska, Ryan Lane, Antrim Township, $268,000

Linda Rausch to Hector Leiva Sandoval, North Woodlea Drive, Washington Township, $215,000

Donald Minnich to Gregory Hastings Sr., Cumberland Valley Avenue, Waynesboro, $83,000

