Former Ohio State players share Michigan stories ahead of The Game during Buckeye Bash

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Marcus Hall drew gasps and laughs this week as he told of being heavily recruited by the head coaches of both Ohio State and Michigan.

He was a senior at Glenville High School in Cleveland when the pressure hit home, literally, he told nearly 200 attendees of the Buckeye Bash for Richland County Alumni.

Michigan's Rich Rodriguez surprised him at school one day, hoping to land a commitment from the nationally ranked offensive tackle before signing day.

Then the 6-foot-5, 300-pound student got some alarming news.

"Jim Tressel was at my house," Hall said.

After a quick tour of the school, Rodriguez told the recruit he wanted to his meet his mother. Hall instantly became sick to his stomach with worry. He begrudgingly agreed.

Hall told the audience that as he led the cheerful Rich Rod into his apartment building, he kept praying that the Buckeye coach would already be gone.

"We open the door and sure enough, there was Jim Tressel," Hall said, the audience erupting. "They just stared at each other and didn't blink."

Fortunately, the encounter had no effect on his career. He played for Ohio State from 2009 to 2013.

Buckeye Bash raises more than $5,000 annually

It was one of dozens of stories the audience heard from Hall as well as former teammates lineman Bryant Browning and corner Chimdi Chekwa during the fundraiser.

The event held at the Mansfield Liederkranz brings in at least $5,000 each year that can be used for future scholarships, explained Judy Villard-Overocker, the alumni club's chair of the bash.

Attendees had dinner, mingled with other fans and bid on items sold through both silent and live auctions.

"And we want to get psyched up for The Game on Saturday," Villard-Overocker said, with both teams coming into the Columbus matchup undefeated.

Stories from the former players gave them a little extra insight on the upcoming battle.

Flashbacks to 'Game of the Century'

The former players think this year's matchup at noon Saturday in Columbus will be one of the best ever. Ohio State is ranked second in the country, and Michigan third.

It reminds them of "The Game of the Century" when then No. 1 Ohio State hosted then No. 2 Michigan on Nov. 18, 2006. Like this year, both teams were 11-0. Ohio State won, 42-39.

None of them played in that game, but Browning and Chekwa were both dressed on the sideline as redshirt freshmen.

"I had the best seat in the house," Chekwa said. "I was right on the sideline."

They had both already learned through the season how much more intense college games were than those in high school, but never before had they experienced as much energy in a stadium as they felt during "The Game."

"The fans rushed the field," Browning said. "It was definitely an amazing moment."

It was the final game played in The Shoe before artificial turf was to be installed. Apparently, the fans knew it.

"I saw people leaving the field with squares of grass," Chekwa said.

As Ohio State did the last time the stakes were this high, the former players predict the Buckeyes will win Saturday.

All three said they hope Ohio State rushes the ball a lot against Michigan. They think the game will be won "in the trenches."

They each predicted blowout wins for OSU: Hall 28-14, Browning 42-14, and Chekwa 38-17.

Fond memories playing for Coach J

The trio were introduced to the Buckeye Bash audience by one of their former coaches at Ohio State, Stan Jefferson, who is now superintendent of Mansfield City Schools.

"They are all tremendous guys," Jefferson said of them.

He said he was proud of each of them for striving throughout their post-football lives to continuously serve others with every opportunity possible.

He was also glad they had so many combined wins against That Team Up North.

"It's The Game," Jefferson said. "There's no other college game in America like the one that's going to be played Saturday."

Jefferson was a member of the Ohio State coaching staff for 13 years, from 2004 to 2017.

The players affectionately recalled moments with Coach J.

Hall said there was one game in particular where he stood in the tunnel afterward, too angry to think. Coach J walked up to him, and after a couple of moments, everything seemed OK again.

"I don't know how you calmed me down," Hall told Jefferson.

The coaching staff at Ohio State changes players for the rest of their lives, Chekwa told the audience.

"Coach J was a part of that," he said.

Chekwa had grown up in Florida, and moved to Columbus ahead of his freshman year.

"I had never seen snow a day in my life," Chekwa said. "I learned that big puffy coat I brought from Florida didn't work in real weather."

The coaches gave him a jacket. It was a season he will never forget.

'The Game' is 'definitely a huge deal'

The three former players all said that many times throughout their lives they have been asked to compare the two schools. They all have decided that Michigan really cannot compare to Ohio State.

Playing in The Big House in Ann Arbor took away any doubt that it was anything like playing in The Shoe.

"Their fans never were as loud as ours," Hall said. "We are better than them. You hear that, but we really are better than them."

In fact, the Wolverines don't even offer the most challenging road environment. The trio said Penn State made it harder than any other school.

Oddly, Browning said, one of the hardest road games he could remember was in 2007 in Seattle against the Washington Huskies.

"They made their stadium out of aluminum or something," Browning said. "It just rattled through your helmet and you couldn't hear anything."

The game Saturday, though, would be one players will never forget.

Browning said it will be the final home game for many seniors. And after last year's upsetting loss to the Wolverines, everyone on the team will be playing just a little harder.

He remembers one year Archie Griffin addressed the team during Beat Michigan Week. He talked about the history of the rivalry, and taught the players what The Game meant to the entire state.

Griffin made Browning realize that there are three phases to every year: all of the regular-season games that come before Michigan, The Game itself, and then every postseason game that comes after Michigan.

"It's important," Browning said. "It's definitely a huge deal."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

