Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Nov. 17 and Nov. 21:

● Ontario Duchess #1249, 3675 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Nov. 17. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Multiple critical violations observed during inspection. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC unable to locate employee illness reporting agreements. Provided copy RPH employee illness reporting agreement and PIC signed during inspection. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed trash can in front of hand washing sink. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed sanitizer in three-compartment sink to be at 100 ppm. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple TCS foods in retail grab and go cooler to have internal temperature of between 44 and 52 degrees. Observed PIC discard TCS foods in dumpster.

● Conard House Assisted Living, 0071 Blymyer Ave., Mansfield, Nov. 17. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed new Folgers coffee machine in the kitchen. Unable to determine if there is a backflow device within the machine. PIC discontinued use of the machine until proper backflow and plumbing can be installed by a licensed plumber. Contact Richland Public Health (RPH) Plumbing department to discuss plumbing installation and permitting for this machine by Nov. 24. Direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed air gap obstructed by a funnel under the ice machine. PIC had funnel removed.

● The Bucket, 777 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Nov. 18. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed opened/uncovered aluminium cans of soda open in the bar cooler. PIC had can opened/uncovered can discarded at time of inspection. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed garlic butter not being held at temperature as stated on label. PIC had garlic butter voluntarily discarded. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed chemicals throughout the facility being stored without proper segregation.

● Penn Station, 2166 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield, Nov. 18. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed box with open bag of sugar on back storage shelf not covered/protected from possible contamination.

● Apple Hill Orchards, 1175 Lexington Ontario Road, Mansfield, Nov. 18. Unapproved animals on premises (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cat in the retail portion of the facility. PIC had cat removed from facility at time of inspection.

● Friends Convenient Mart, 1605 Fourth St., Ontario, Nov. 21. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple open packages of TCS foods in reach-in cooler next to fryer not date marked. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed container of sink cleanser stored on food storage shelf in back room.

● Ontario High School, 0467 Shelby Ontario Road, Mansfield, Nov. 21. PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Tossed salad and chicken tenders were not in compliance for cold holding and hot holding. Listed items were put back in cold and hot holding equipment. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Two employees had not signed agreement. Improper washing of hands and arms (critical, corrected during inspection). Employee observed touching clean hands with contaminated surface of sink handles. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Can opener observed with food residue. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Cart with chicken tenders measured at 62 degrees. Listed item relocated to walk-in cooler to be reheated to over 165 degrees. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). RTE tossed salad in salad bar self serve measured at 51 degrees. Listed item relocated to cold holding. Food thermometers are not accurate (critical, corrected during inspection). Probe thermometer registered 130 degrees when actual temperature was 146 degrees. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Spatula observed in disrepair and not easily cleanable. Spatula was voluntarily discarded.

For full inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Richland/web.nsf.