ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Briefs: Richland County awarded $178,000 to help fight crime

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

Ohio communities awarded $5 million in Justice Assistance Grants

COLUMBUS — Nearly $5 million in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) have been awarded to help communities prevent and control crime. The annual grants support the crime prevention work of law enforcement, prosecutors, courts, corrections facilities, crime victim and witness initiatives, and others.

Richland County was awarded three grants totaling $178,403. More than half — $84,936 — is going to METRICH. The Mansfield Police Department will receive $43,467 for training while the remaining $50,000 is going to the Shelby Police Department for communication upgrades.

In total, 149 projects were funded in 57 counties. The grants are administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.

JAG funds may be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, strategic planning, research and evaluation (including forensics), data collection, training, personnel, equipment, forensic laboratories, supplies, contractual support, and criminal justice information systems. They are designed as seed money to establish new and promising programs that improve the criminal justice system.

Ontario to hold tree-lighting ceremony, craft show

The City of Ontario’s annual Christmas tree lighting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. next Thursday at Marshall Park.

Activities include performances by the Rhapsody in Blue Show Choir, jazz band and band auxiliary, hot chocolate and cookies, and the arrival of Santa Claus at 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. the winners of the Ontario Lions club coloring contest will be announced.

The City of Ontario’s annual Craft Show will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Admission is $2 per person or a new toy (no stuffed animals). All proceeds will benefit the Ontario Lions Club community projects and the Ontario Recreation Department.

All toys will go to the Springfield Township Fire Department and Ontario Police Department’s toy drive.

Christmas season is underway at Oak Hill Cottage

The Richland County Historical Society's Oak Hill Cottage is hosting holiday tours. Sunday tours from 2-5 p.m. will continue through Dec. 18. New this year are two evening “Gaslight Tours” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 16. An additional 7:30 p.m. tour will be added if needed. Leave a message at 419-524-1765 to make a reservation for these evening tours.

The annual Ghosts of Christmas Past event will be from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 3. This event is unique in many ways, combining a historical portrayal of past residents and visitors to Oak Hill, with a walk-through experience unlike the usual guided tours.

All tours at Oak Hill are $5 for Adults and $1 for children 12 years and under. Children in arms are free. For more information, oakhillcottage.org.

Comments / 1

Related
ashlandsource.com

Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday

ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Northwest Ohio Law Enforcement Collaborates For 11th Annual Lights For Lives

NW OHIO- The eleventh annual “Lights for Lives” was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
DOVER, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Ohio: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Ohio: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Depending on where you live in the state itself, the first snow in Ohio may vary in terms of its date and amount of snow present. If you live in Ohio, you are likely no stranger to the snow and winter weather conditions, but when is the average first snowfall in Ohio and what can you expect out of a typical winter in this state?
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in Ohio park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy